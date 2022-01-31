There are some beauty products that we always end up buying no matter what, the ones that our mothers use religiously and then pass that love down to us like a family heirloom, the ones that we know we can always rely on to do the job.
One of those products is Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish. It launched 27 years ago and at the time, it was one of the first-ever two-phase cleansers. It took the industry by storm and continues to do so. It’s still a bestseller for the brand, with one bottle sold every 16 seconds globally and it has won over 140 awards. Its record sales and popularity mean that Liz Earle was just named the UK’s Number 1 cleansing brand.
It’s so good that in 2020, we awarded it the best cleanser (in the cream cleanser category) in the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish, £17 | Lookfantastic
This is a rich creamy cleanser that is applied to dry skin. Work it in to dissolve make-up, remove dirt and clear skin of the day’s grime. You use the cotton muslin that comes with it to gently remove the product. This, in turn, exfoliates the skin to lift dead skin cells and unclog pores.
The brand has extended the Cleanse & Polish range to include one for men (an excellent idea if you’re struggling to find a Valentine’s gift for a man in your life), one for the body and limited editions with alternative scents.
And last week saw the launch of the new and exciting Cleanse & Glow Transforming Cleanser – a little sister to the original.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser, £19.60 | Boots
Designed to boost radiance, this gel-to-milk cleanser is not here to replace the beloved Cleanse & Polish. Whereas the original Cleanse & Polish delivers a deep, purifying cleanse, this cleanser has been formulated for those who want instant fresh-faced brightening.
Shop the rest of the Cleanse & Polish range
Liz Earle For Men Cleanse & Polish, £15.50
If your chap always ends up stealing yours, give him his own.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Body Gentle Mitt Cleanser, £19
Works beautifully on the rest of your body too.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser with Natural Neroli, £15.50
The same formula with the added freshly scent of citrusy neroli.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Rose & Lavender Relaxing Edition, £17
This one is calming, so use it at night before bed.
Not bad for a 27-year-old, eh?