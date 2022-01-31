Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are some beauty products that we always end up buying no matter what, the ones that our mothers use religiously and then pass that love down to us like a family heirloom, the ones that we know we can always rely on to do the job.

One of those products is Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish. It launched 27 years ago and at the time, it was one of the first-ever two-phase cleansers. It took the industry by storm and continues to do so. It’s still a bestseller for the brand, with one bottle sold every 16 seconds globally and it has won over 140 awards. Its record sales and popularity mean that Liz Earle was just named the UK’s Number 1 cleansing brand.

It’s so good that in 2020, we awarded it the best cleanser (in the cream cleanser category) in the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards.