Juicy Tubes are making a comeback and the noughties nostalgia is real

If you were a teen in the noughties, you’ll remember that there were a number of beauty products everyone had in their makeup bag/blazer pocket – from the Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse to the Collection 2000 liquid eyeliner to the Rimmel blue and purple eyeshadow palettes.

Oh yes, in the days before we had gurus on YouTube and Instagram with impeccable makeup artistry there were some interesting product combinations going on.

But hands up if you remember the iconic Lancôme Juicy Tubes?

Whether you were heading to a school disco or the cinema, they were a beauty staple back in the day.

However, they were (very sadly) discontinued in many countries as people started ditching the wet look for more matte lips.

But in news that we all absolutely need right now, Lancôme has announced that they will be relaunching the epic glosses so that you can relive your teenage years with a super shimmery pout, because nostalgia.

Die-hard fans of the Juicy Tube will be able to give themselves the ultimate shiny lips once again as the brand relaunches them to celebrate 20 years since their initial release.

Joy that they’re returning, not so much joy to realise it really was that long ago.

There will be 20 different options, an upgrade from the original eight shades, with three finishes – sparkle, cream and jelly. They’re also scented because they really want to transport you back to the 00s.

If you want to get your hands on a new wave Juicy Tube, they’ll be available from Sephora internationally and on the Lancôme site exclusively.

Ready to get your sheen on? Same.