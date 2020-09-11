The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar has been revealed

We'll take two, please
Who doesn’t love wandering through the beauty halls of John Lewis? None of the beauty lovers we know, that’s for sure. So we’re pretty excited about this year’s John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar reveal.
Retailing at £150 (but with contents worth £375!), the gorgeous hot pink number is crammed to the brim with some of the biggest and best beauty names you’ll find in your nearest John Lewis. Think Liz Earle, ELEMIS, Clarins, Bobbi Brown and many more, all housed in fully recyclable packaging. The drawers are reversible so that the calendar can be used for storage post-Christmas.
The calendar is available for My John Lewis members on the 1st of October, with everyone else getting access on the 6th of October. Keep reading for the contents in full and, when you’re done here, be sure to check out our round-up of this year’s best beauty advent calendars.
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 contents
- Acqua Di Parma Mini Hatbox – 2 x 20ml, 1 x 5ml
- Lumene Nordic-C Glow Boost Essence – 15ml
- Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser – 30ml
- bareMinerals Prime Time Original Foundation Primer – 7ml
- NARS Lipstick in Tolede – 1.6ml
- Evolve Beauty Bio-Retinol Gold Mask – 30ml
- By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Balm – 3ml
- Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt – 55ml
- Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil – 30ml
- Bobbi Brown Mini Smokey Eye Mascara in Black – 3ml
- Slip Pure Silk Skinny Black Scrunchie
- Disciple Discovery Kit Skincare Gift Set – 2 x 10ml
- Neom Organics London Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist – 30ml
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream – 15ml
- Rodial Snake Oxygenating & Cleansing Bubble Sheet Mask – 22g
- Hermès Twilly d’Hermès Eau Poivrée Eau de Parfum Replica – 7.5ml
- Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum – 15ml
- Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Dark Pearl – 1.6g
- ESPA The Grounding Crystals – 55g
- Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner – 1.8ml
- Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum – 8ml
- Estée Lauder Revitalising Supreme+ Global Anti-Ageing Cell Power Crème – 15ml
- Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Pomegranate – 6ml
- Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil – 15ml
- Shiseido Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate – 15ml
