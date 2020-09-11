The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We'll take two, please

Who doesn’t love wandering through the beauty halls of John Lewis? None of the beauty lovers we know, that’s for sure. So we’re pretty excited about this year’s John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar reveal.

Retailing at £150 (but with contents worth £375!), the gorgeous hot pink number is crammed to the brim with some of the biggest and best beauty names you’ll find in your nearest John Lewis. Think Liz Earle, ELEMIS, Clarins, Bobbi Brown and many more, all housed in fully recyclable packaging. The drawers are reversible so that the calendar can be used for storage post-Christmas.

The calendar is available for My John Lewis members on the 1st of October, with everyone else getting access on the 6th of October. Keep reading for the contents in full and, when you’re done here, be sure to check out our round-up of this year’s best beauty advent calendars.

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 contents

Acqua Di Parma Mini Hatbox – 2 x 20ml, 1 x 5ml

Lumene Nordic-C Glow Boost Essence – 15ml

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser – 30ml

bareMinerals Prime Time Original Foundation Primer – 7ml

NARS Lipstick in Tolede – 1.6ml

Evolve Beauty Bio-Retinol Gold Mask – 30ml

By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Balm – 3ml

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt – 55ml

Clarins Relax Body Treatment Oil – 30ml

Bobbi Brown Mini Smokey Eye Mascara in Black – 3ml

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Black Scrunchie

Disciple Discovery Kit Skincare Gift Set – 2 x 10ml

Neom Organics London Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist – 30ml

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream – 15ml

Rodial Snake Oxygenating & Cleansing Bubble Sheet Mask – 22g

Hermès Twilly d’Hermès Eau Poivrée Eau de Parfum Replica – 7.5ml

Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum – 15ml

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Dark Pearl – 1.6g

ESPA The Grounding Crystals – 55g

Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner – 1.8ml

Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum – 8ml

Estée Lauder Revitalising Supreme+ Global Anti-Ageing Cell Power Crème – 15ml

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Pomegranate – 6ml

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil – 15ml

Shiseido Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate – 15ml

