MAC Advent Calendar 2020: Your exclusive first look inside

Bring us the lipsticks, already

The MAC Advent Calendar has just been revealed and, let me tell you, it’s a beauty. Part of the Frosted Firework holiday collection, the Boom Boom Wow Advent Calendar is well and truly *on* our wish lists.

Inside you can expect to find classic products, like MAC Russian Red lipstick and Prep + Prime Fix+, plus a bunch of eyeshadows to see you through the rest of 2020.

Keep reading for everything you need to know, including the full contents and when it will be available. And when you’re done here, be sure to read through all of the best beauty advent calendars on sale this year.

When does it launch?

The calendar will be available at the end of October, although the exact on sale date is being kept tightly under wraps for now.

As well as freestanding MAC stores, it’ll also be available on their UK website and Lookfantastic. Sign up to the waiting list to get early access.

How much is the MAC advent calendar worth?

Retailing at £125 but with contents valued at £292, you’ll get almost £167 worth of products for free. Worth more than double the calendar is retailing for, frankly it’s a steal.

What is in the MAC advent calendar?

