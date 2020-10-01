Trending:

MAC Advent Calendar 2020: Your exclusive first look inside

    The MAC Advent Calendar has just been revealed and, let me tell you, it’s a beauty. Part of the Frosted Firework holiday collection, the Boom Boom Wow Advent Calendar is well and truly *on* our wish lists.

    Inside you can expect to find classic products, like MAC Russian Red lipstick and Prep + Prime Fix+, plus a bunch of eyeshadows to see you through the rest of 2020.

    Keep reading for everything you need to know, including the full contents and when it will be available. And when you’re done here, be sure to read through all of the best beauty advent calendars on sale this year.

    When does it launch?

    The calendar will be available at the end of October, although the exact on sale date is being kept tightly under wraps for now.

    As well as freestanding MAC stores, it’ll also be available on their UK website and Lookfantastic. Sign up to the waiting list to get early access.

    How much is the MAC advent calendar worth?

    Retailing at £125 but with contents valued at £292, you’ll get almost £167 worth of products for free. Worth more than double the calendar is retailing for, frankly it’s a steal.

    MAC Advent Calendar 2020

    What is in the MAC advent calendar?

    1. Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Feels So Grand – Full size
    2. In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara – Mini
    3. Lipglass in Clear – Mini
    4. Small Eyeshadow in Omega – Full size
    5. Small Eyeshadow in Naked Lunch – Full size
    6. Small Eyeshadow in Girlie – Full size
    7. Small Eyeshadow in Ruddy – Full size
    8. Small Eyeshadow in I’m Into It – Full size
    9. Prep + Prime Lip Original – Full size
    10. Powder Kiss Lipstick in Devoted to Chili – Full size
    11. Pop Dazzleshadow Eye Shadow in Last Dance – Full size
    12. Lipglass in Spice – Mini
    13. Lipglass in Very Go Lightly – Mini
    14. Lipglass in Candy Box – Mini
    15. Lipglass in All Things Magical – Mini
    16. Lipstick in Russian Red – Mini
    17. Lipstick in Girl About Town – Mini
    18. Lipstick in Twig – Mini
    19. Lipstick in Del Rio – Mini
    20. Lipstick in Dubonnet – Mini
    21. Brow Set in Clear
    22. Strobe Cream in Pinklight – Sample
    23. Prep + Prime Fix+ in Original – Sample
    24. MAC Keychain

