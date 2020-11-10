Hands down the best gift ever
My father is so incredibly tricky to shop for. Impossible really. If the man wants something, he just goes out and buys it. He occasionally might ask for a book, but let’s be honest that get’s a little tiresome every year.
But this year, I have found the greatest gift ever. And the best part is that it’s not something that he would ever think of.
This year I am giving my dad a Jo Malone London Car Diffuser, £48. There’s no sign of any cardboard trees here; the sleek design means that it won’t look out of place with the interiors. Very important for a man who’s incredibly fond of his car.
Jo Malone London Car Diffuser, £48Have you ever seen anything as cool as this? It’s the ideal gift for anyone who spends a lot of time in the car (my father), appreciates the finer scents of the world (he’s worn Acqua di Parma for as long as I can remember) and has everything (I’m looking to you Mr Thomas).
There are three possible scents to go with the diffuser – Lime Basil & Mandarin, Peony & Blush Suede and Wood Sage & Sea Salt, which are priced at £25 each.
I’ve nailed it. I know I have. I can’t wait for Christmas morning when he turns at my brother and says, ‘Must try harder’.
Maybe this won’t suit your dad; your dad might be a bit different, maybe he’s more of an electrical type of guy. Then you should keep an eye on the Dyson Black Friday deals. Or perhaps he prefers interiors? The John Lewis Black Friday sale will be mega.
There’s still time to nail that perfect gift and with Black Friday on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to get your presents at delicious discounted prices.
But me? I’m done.
I just nailed Christmas.