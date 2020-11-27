Trending:

Get 50% off these foundations a full 5 hours earlier than the rest of the world

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Get your hands on a new foundation (or two) for half off

    It’s finally here. Black Friday has finally hit and with it comes incredible Black Friday beauty deals. You’ve probably been waiting patiently, like us, for the Glossier Black Friday sale to begin and have a reminder set on your phone as soon as the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday offering opens. We don’t blame you. This is the perfect opportunity to lay your hands on a beauty bargain with all of the Black Friday make-up deals that are to be had.

    Well guess what? We (and by we, we mean you) have early access to a MEGA foundation deal from Illamasqua.

    Use the code MC50 at checkout to get 50% off any of their foundations. The rest of the world gains access to the same discount from 5pm today, but you lucky readers get to take advantage a full five hours early. You are welcome.

    Illamasqua Beyond Foundation – usual price £33, now £16.50
    A sheer, dewy finish.

    View Deal

    Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation – usual price £33, now £16.50
    Your everyday, does-it-all.

    View Deal

    Illamasqua Powder Foundation – usual price £30, now £15
    Full coverage, lets make things perfect.

    View Deal

    The offer includes their new foundation, Beyond Foundation, which has a lightweight-sheer consistency, but leaves skin looking dewy – making the very best of the skin that you’ve got. If you’re after something with a bit more coverage then go for the Powder Foundation for the flawless look. Skin Base is your everyday, my skin but better foundation.

    Our recommendation? At these prices, buy one of each so that you’ve covered all of your bases (pun most certainly intended!).

    Reading now

    Popular