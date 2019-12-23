Helena Rubinstein: a brownie-point winning Christmas gift for mum

Mention the words Helena Rubinstein to anyone who isn’t a millennial and you’re likely to be met with a misty-eyed sigh. You see this cult brand was the Glossier of its time, with a fiercely loyal following and ground-breaking products (Rubinstein invented waterproof mascara, FYI).

That is, until you could only get hold of it in the US or it popped up in duty free somewhere.

But <drumroll please> Helena Rubinstein is back in the UK – and boy has the brand announced itself with a bang.

The new-gen glow-booster

Prodigy Cellglow is Helena Rubinstein’s new brightening and anti-ageing range and it’s packed to the hilt with science.

Take the hero ingredient edelweiss. Remarkably with just a single cell from this flower, an entire new plant can be reborn.

Using state-of-the-art technology, Helena Rubinstein first harvests these cells in a laboratory and then extracts an elixir, rich in potent antioxidants, plud lipids to intensely nourish skin.

Why are antioxidants important?

According to Dr Jean-Marc Lemaitre, Research Director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, skin is programmed to renew itself throughout life.

‘But with age, and under the influence of daily oxidative stress from UV rays and pollution, that program begins to change,’ he says. ‘Cells appear that secrete damaging molecules.’

Read: a loss of brightness, collagen and an uptick in pigmentation and dryness.

There’s an essence and an eye cream in the range but our favourite product (and the one we think will score you maximum brownie points) is the Helena Rubinstein Prodigy Cellglow Radiant Regenerating Cream.

Helena Rubinstein Prodigy Cellglow Radiant Regenerating Cream, £230, Harrods

A rosy balm that melts into the skin, it contains edelweiss alongside peptides to re-plump skin and a resurfacing acid for the type of immediate glow that will make your mum look like she’s walking around with a professional lighting team.

You’re welcome.