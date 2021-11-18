Life. Changing.
You would think that after years of being in an industry where I have access to some of the most incredible tips, tricks and experts that I would be good at styling my own hair. But no. I am crap.
Like, really crap. I can’t do a bouncy blowdry (even with the best hair dryers), I always just pop my wet hair into a bun at the nape of my neck and get on with my day. The best hair straighteners stress me out – why does my hair always look so limp afterward? And I get so muddled with curling tongs – something about my reflection, getting confused about my left and right, and the direction the curl is meant to go in. I’m hopeless.
However, then I discovered two hair tools that do all the hard work for you. It’s like hair styling for dummies. And I’ve never looked back.
First up there’s the one that gives you the most perfect mermaid hair. In minutes. I’m not even joking, it takes no time at all.
Coidak Three Barrel Hair Waver –
was £21.99, now £16.99 | Amazon
This beauty has become a firm friend. On those days when I want super loose waves, I turn to this tool. You can either do it on large sections of the hair for a more beachy look or for a more polished appearance, I take smaller sections and work my way around the head. Perfect for summer weddings.
Next up is the large crimper. Which gives me quick, voluminous waves that always get me compliments. And again, it takes me like 10 minutes to style my hair.
Lee Stafford ‘Making Waves’ Multi-Depth Waver –
was £45, now £34.99 | Amazon
My goodness, I love this tool so much. It’s definitely one of the best curling wands out there. OK, yes I know it’s not technically a wand, but it creates the most beautiful effect that I can only dream of doing with an actual wand. Much like the above three-barrel waver, you clamp down on your hair (like you would with a straightener). It has four different depths, which means you can choose between tousled, I woke-up-like-this locks or defined tighter waves.
So I urge you to join me in the lazy-hair gang. Why spend hours in front of the mirror, when you can style your hair within minutes?