Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Life. Changing.

You would think that after years of being in an industry where I have access to some of the most incredible tips, tricks and experts that I would be good at styling my own hair. But no. I am crap.

Like, really crap. I can’t do a bouncy blowdry (even with the best hair dryers), I always just pop my wet hair into a bun at the nape of my neck and get on with my day. The best hair straighteners stress me out – why does my hair always look so limp afterward? And I get so muddled with curling tongs – something about my reflection, getting confused about my left and right, and the direction the curl is meant to go in. I’m hopeless.

However, then I discovered two hair tools that do all the hard work for you. It’s like hair styling for dummies. And I’ve never looked back.

First up there’s the one that gives you the most perfect mermaid hair. In minutes. I’m not even joking, it takes no time at all.