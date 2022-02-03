Hailey Bieber’s go-to cleanser for glowing skin is now available in the UK

Adds to basket immediately...
Recently, Hailey Bieber announced that she was all about that ‘glazed donut’ skin for 2022, and she was not lying. Her complexion is positively glowing, and we are desperate to know what products she uses to achieve the biggest skincare trend of the year.
Luckily for us, Hailey shared her whole evening skincare routine to her YouTube channel, and we’ve had it on repeat ever since. The star takes us through every step, from how to use the best cleanser, best moisturiser, best face serum and best eye cream. To start? A luxury cleansing oil, that is now available to shop in the UK.
MARA Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, £50 | Cult Beauty
This multi-purpose formula cleanses, exfoliates, brightens and hydrates the skin in one simple step. It is formulated with all skin types in mind and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
In the video, Hailey says, “I started doing this during quarantine and it’s honestly made the biggest difference to my skin so that is how I take my makeup off now, I don’t do it any other way.” The luxury oil combines the brand’s signature blend of algae with four powerful fruit enzymes that work to exfoliate, soften and smooth your complexion, while also restoring your skin’s natural moisture levels.
Like what you’re hearing? The brand has a bunch of products to help get that ‘glazed donut’ look. One of our favourites has to be the MARA Universal Face Oil, which is full of algae, plankton extract and four superfood plant oils, which work to hydrate dry and tired skin, leaving your complexion looking utterly radiant.
MARA Universal Face Oil, from £36 | Cult Beauty
This face oil can be used in your morning and evening skincare routine, and can also be combined with makeup to glow all day long. It is completely natural and non-toxic, filled with nutrient-rich ingredients.
If it’s good enough for Hailey, it’s good enough for us…