Hailey Bieber’s go-to cleanser for glowing skin is now available in the UK

Recently, Hailey Bieber announced that she was all about that ‘glazed donut’ skin for 2022, and she was not lying. Her complexion is positively glowing, and we are desperate to know what products she uses to achieve the biggest skincare trend of the year.

Luckily for us, Hailey shared her whole evening skincare routine to her YouTube channel, and we’ve had it on repeat ever since. The star takes us through every step, from how to use the best cleanser, best moisturiser, best face serum and best eye cream. To start? A luxury cleansing oil, that is now available to shop in the UK.