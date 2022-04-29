This is Florence Pugh’s £12 skincare secret to heal breakouts in no time

The star shared her go-to product on Instagram...
Ever wondered what Florence Pugh’s skincare routine looks like? Same here. The star of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, is no stranger to the red carpet, and it’s not hard to notice her radiant, glowing complexion.
Luckily, the actress recently took to Instagram to share how she keeps her skin looking so clear on a daily basis, and it’s much easier than you think.
Posting a makeup-free selfie on her story, Florence wrote: “I should thank my spot stickers in my credits because I truly thank them daily”. The star could be seen wearing rainbow coloured star-shaped stickers from Starface. This brand has taken TikTok by storm over the past year, with lots of happy customers sharing their results from the iconic stickers. Even Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing them.
Starface Hydro-Stars Spot Stickers Kit
Accelerate your skin’s healing and happiness with 32 of the Starface 100% hydrocolloid spot sticker stars, conveniently packaged in a cute yellow case with a mirror inside.
These handy stickers are made with hydrocolloid, which helps to absorb fluid (such as oil and pus) and reduce inflammation. They are perfectly shaped to grip the contours of the face and shield spots from outside bacteria. Plus, they will stop you from picking your skin which can lead to permanent scarring. Simply wash your face and pop the sticker on. Easy peasy.
You can buy the celeb-approved skincare stickers at Superdrug, and they are a bargain at only £11.99. The stickers come in a cute case so you can have them on hand whenever you need, and you can even buy refills.
Starface Hydro-Stars Refill
These hydrocolloid pimple protectors are clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight.
