This is Florence Pugh’s £12 skincare secret to heal breakouts in no time

The star shared her go-to product on Instagram...

Ever wondered what Florence Pugh’s skincare routine looks like? Same here. The star of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, is no stranger to the red carpet, and it’s not hard to notice her radiant, glowing complexion.

Luckily, the actress recently took to Instagram to share how she keeps her skin looking so clear on a daily basis, and it’s much easier than you think.

Posting a makeup-free selfie on her story, Florence wrote: “I should thank my spot stickers in my credits because I truly thank them daily”. The star could be seen wearing rainbow coloured star-shaped stickers from Starface. This brand has taken TikTok by storm over the past year, with lots of happy customers sharing their results from the iconic stickers. Even Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing them.