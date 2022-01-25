Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We would never have guessed...

We all know how individual scent can be. The perfume you love most (your best perfume for women) and wear on a daily basis might be the polar opposite of what your best friend/mother/lover wears.

This changes geographically too. Notes of tuberose and jasmine are super popular in India, but in the Middle East Oud reigns supreme. And yet there are some fragrances that the world seems to agree on.

If we asked you to guess the bestselling fragrance worldwide, we presume a lot of you would choose either Chanel No. 5, Thierry Mugler Angel, or maybe even Marc Jacobs Daisy. But you would all be wrong.

The bestselling perfume worldwide is in fact a men’s fragrance. A bottle of Dior’s Sauvage was sold every three seconds in 2021, making it the bestselling perfume in both the male and female categories.

This is the first time a men’s fragrance has taken the worldwide first place spot. However, since its initial launch in 2015, it has seen continued success globally.

If you’re looking for a Valentine’s gift for the man (or woman) in your life, this is surely going to be a guaranteed hit? That many people can’t be wrong?!