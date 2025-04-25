This perfume has been an icon for over 20 years, and for good reason—it’s soft, elegant, and oh so feminine

Some perfumes are just classics. They’re the ones that are best sellers globally and continually referenced, both in prose and conversation, by perfume enthusiasts. Some of them may have marked our entry into the fragrance world, and more often than not, they're the ones we repeatedly purchase and turn to time and time again. Think Chanel No.5, Dior’s J’Adore or—the one we’ll be diving into today—Narciso Rodriguez For Her.

Like many of the best perfumes for women, this fragrance was born out of the eponymous fashion house and co-created by not one but two perfumers, Francis Kurkdjian and Christine Nagel. Debuting as an eau de toilette in 2003, closely followed by the eau de parfum the following year, the scent has now been around for well over two decades and reportedly sells one bottle every 15 seconds around the world. The EDP’s milky pink bottle and rectangular silhouette are now so recognisable.

Alongside the original EDT and EDP, there are four other iterations of For Her among the Narciso Rodriguez perfumes: Musc Noir, Musc Noir Rose, Fleur Musc and Pure Musc. But despite being such a classic and one I’d heard discussed many times, I’d never worn Narciso Rodriguez For Her myself—until recently, that is. So, here's what you need to know about this iconic scent…

Key notes: Rose, peach, musk, amber, patchouli

It’s a funny thing when a perfume you’ve not smelled before manages to strike a nostalgic note. For Her opens with velvety rose petals and peach, but remarkably manages not to be too heavily floral or fruity. It immediately took me back to one of my first perfumes, Stella McCartney’s now-discontinued Stella In Two Peony, thanks to the rose and amber and musk notes.

What I like most about it is that it feels chic, elegant and feminine, but not in a generic way; it’s not a splashy floral or loaded with berries. Instead, you’re enveloped with soft and warming amber and musk, which is cut with a sweetness that doesn't veer into sugary pavlova territory.

Though it’s not extremely short-lived, on my skin this isn’t a long-lasting fragrance by any means; the musky base lingers for a few hours, but if I were wearing it out and about, I’d likely want to top it up at some point.

Even so, this classic scent has definitely earned a place in my perfume collection. It’s feminine and wearable without being too sugary. I find myself reaching for it whenever I want something understated and chic that just smells... Well, great.