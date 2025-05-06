Fed up with fragrances that don't last? This one has the longest, most impressive staying power in my collection
This is the antidote
I am a huge Maison Francis Kurkdjian fan. I think the brand's fragrances are super smart and eclectic, and the collection offers something for every nose. But the one I always feel pulled back to is APOM, which is one of the house's richer, more intense and traditional scents. An acronym for "a part of me," this perfume is designed to take you on a journey both through smell and emotion. Here's all the reasons I think you should add it to your wishlist.
What does Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM smell like?
One of the brand's most eponymous fragrances, APOM has an interesting backstory. The scent, which is now genderless, was originally two perfumes: one for men, and one for women. However, in 2009, Francis Kurkdjian combined the best parts of the two to form the icon we now know and love today.
APOM is a sweet, musky, white and yellow floral that was inspired by Kurkdjian's visit to Lebanon. It combines orange blossom with white musk, ylang ylang and lavender, cut with vanilla and amber.
Smelling this takes you on a journey—at first, you're hit with the orange blossom, before smelling the more complex layers of lavender. With wear, the creamy smoothness of the amber and vanilla comes through, resulting in a sensory olfactory experience.
A post shared by Maison Francis Kurkdjian (@maisonfranciskurkdjian)
A photo posted by on
A beauty editor's honest review
I'd argue that APOM is a 'love it or hate it' kind of fragrance. It's distinctly itself, and could never be mistaken for anything else. I know people who both live by this scent and others who can't stand it. Honestly, that's its beauty. Unlike other modern fragrance titans such as Glossier You or Le Labo Santal 33, this isn't meant to appeal to everybody, and thus, feels all the more individualistic. You won't smell it down every street you go down, but when you do, you'll know it's something special.
A post shared by Maison Francis Kurkdjian (@maisonfranciskurkdjian)
A photo posted by on
I'd describe this as both rich and sweet, sexy and warm; it's a fragrance of contradictions in many ways. I have to be in the right mood to wear it, that's for sure. But when I do, I know I won't be forgotten wherever I go.
This is because APOM's biggest draw is its staying power; it's the kind of perfume that lingers even after you've left a room. It has people asking what you're wearing and why you smell so damn good, in a way they can't put their finger on. APOM is an expensive bottle of perfume, but it lasts and makes an impact while doing so. For this reason, it's one of my top recommendations for those looking for a fragrance that is worth an investment, or just for anybody hoping to try a hit from Maison Francis Kurkdjian.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I tried one of the most advanced moves, the Pilates teaser, every day for a week - and wow, it was challenging
This one's not for the faint hearted. This one's not for the faint hearted.
-
Emma Chamberlain and Jeremy Pope both wore this unexpected retailer at the 2025 Met Gala
It’s time to get bidding
-
All the Standout Jewellery Moments from the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
From chokers to brooches, they’ve turned up the sparkle
-
Audrey Hepburn wore this classic floral perfume for a reason—I’m obsessed with it too, 68 years later
If it’s good enough for Audrey...
-
Don't be put off by the fragrances your grandmother wore, these 8 vintage perfumes prove her excellent taste
Perfumes that have stood the test of time
-
This clever and complex fragrance smells unique and expensive—I've *never* received more compliments
Scent layering in a bottle
-
It's been a bumper month of beauty launches, but as editors we deem these the 9 most extraordinary
Consider us content
-
This new floral perfume collection is crying out for sunny weather—I can’t believe they’re all this good and under £45
Luxury notes on a budget
-
This perfume has been an icon for over 20 years, and for good reason—it’s soft, elegant, and oh so feminine
Feminine but not *too* sweet
-
As a perfume-obsessed beauty editor, I can’t believe it’s taken me 25 years to try this classic Y2K scent
It was worth the wait
-
This perfume was created in 1872, and I wear it today—it’s musky, sexy and deserves a spot in your collection
It smells nearly identical, 153 years later