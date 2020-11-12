You don't need to wait for Black Friday for these deals
Whilst we still have to wait a little longer for the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale to launch, the beauty e-tailer has just announced a 20% off sale on their tools.
The best part is they’re not just talking about make-up brushes, this also includes electricals. We know that there are going to be some fantastic Black Friday beauty deals, but if you really just can’t wait for a bargain, this is your opportunity to get money off some of the site’s more expensive beauty products, from brands such as NuFace, Foreo and Nurse Jamie.
What beauty tools are in the Cult Beauty sale?
Here’s where we would be looking to spend our money…
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro –
usual price £430, now £344
When these first launched, they were such hot property that the Beauty Editors had to share one between 20. The reason? They’re really really good – the LED light technology treats acne, wrinkles, firmness, tone, you name it. It’s expensive, because it’s so efficacious. AND IT’S ON SALE. We cannot recommend this enough.
Smile Makers The Tennis Coach vibrator,
usual price £39.95, now £31.96
Smile Makers create sleek designed vibrators with women in mind – you won’t see anything looking like a rabbit here friends. The reason it’s called the Tennis Coach is that it always has accurate aim. If you catch our drift. We’d pay full price for that sort of precision, but we’ll also love a beauty bargain, so who are we to argue?
Zoeva Share Your Radiance Brush Vault –
usual £78, now £62.40
Each of these brushes is worth between £10 and £20, in this set you get 12 brushes. 12 for £62.40 – do you really need another reason?
Dermaflash Dermaflash Luxe –
usual price £180, now £144
The Dermaflash is one incredible piece of kit that you’ll be so happy you got your hands on. It’s a super exfoliator – not only does it eradicate the buildup of dead skin cells, it also gently shaves away any fuzz you might have on your skin. Beautiful smooth skin for under £150? SOLD.
God we love Cult Beauty.
Their Black Friday sale is going to be mega, but this is a lovely little warm up.