You don't need to wait for Black Friday for these deals

Whilst we still have to wait a little longer for the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale to launch, the beauty e-tailer has just announced a 20% off sale on their tools.

The best part is they’re not just talking about make-up brushes, this also includes electricals. We know that there are going to be some fantastic Black Friday beauty deals, but if you really just can’t wait for a bargain, this is your opportunity to get money off some of the site’s more expensive beauty products, from brands such as NuFace, Foreo and Nurse Jamie.

What beauty tools are in the Cult Beauty sale?

Here’s where we would be looking to spend our money…