In-demand skincare

Bondi Sands has long been one of our go-to self-tan brands. Its Ultra Dark shade is legendary (definitely one of the best fake tans on the market for those after a super deep colour) and we will always be thankful for its Self Tan Eraser that has got us out of many a sticky situation.

So we, along with the 50,000-strong waitlist of people, were beyond pleased when they announced they were entering the world of skincare. We are happy to say that the brand’s newest purse-friendly skincare products are available to buy from Boots and Cult Beauty right now.

Bondi Sands skincare