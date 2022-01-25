In-demand skincare
Bondi Sands has long been one of our go-to self-tan brands. Its Ultra Dark shade is legendary (definitely one of the best fake tans on the market for those after a super deep colour) and we will always be thankful for its Self Tan Eraser that has got us out of many a sticky situation.
So we, along with the 50,000-strong waitlist of people, were beyond pleased when they announced they were entering the world of skincare. We are happy to say that the brand’s newest purse-friendly skincare products are available to buy from Boots and Cult Beauty right now.
Bondi Sands skincare
Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF Moisturiser – £12.99 | Cult Beauty
It’s the perfect segue: self-tan to sun protection. This everyday SPF moisturiser is good for shielding skin from UVA and UVB, as well as flooding the skin with hydration. It makes applying a facial sunscreen a pleasure.
Bondi Sands Gold’n Hour Vitamin C Serum – £9.99 | Boots
Vitamin C serums are the key to even and bright complexions, but they can be quite steep in price. This one, which comes in at just under £10, does the job well. 90% of testers said their skin was infinitely brighter than before.
Bondi Sands Daydream Whipped Moisturiser – £9.99 | Cult Beauty
This antioxidant-rich everyday moisturiser can be used day or night and promises 72 hours of hydration. The ideal cream to apply after a day in the sun, under make-up to quench thirsty skin.
Bondi Sands Bondi Babe Clay Mask – £11.99 | Boots
Not only does this mask draw out any impurities from deep within your pores, but it also soothes and calms any irritation. An excellent weekly face mask for Sunday self-care sessions.