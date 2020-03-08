Bikini wax – the tips and tricks to know for an (almost) pain-free experience

We asked an expert the questions you were too afraid to ask

Getting a bikini wax is about as appealing as going to the dentist. Actually, it’s probably worse. Should you try and master bikini waxing at home? Or visit a salon, lie back and grit your teeth?

To help you make your decision, we’ve spoken to a top waxing professional about everything you need to know before booking a waxing appointment.

Mastering an at home bikini wax isn’t easy and takes practise – but once you know the ropes, you’ll be able to neaten things up at home – or even on holiday – any time.

Bikini waxing at home

The most important thing to remember when waxing at home is to always work on clean, dry skin. Before you begin, take a shower, thoroughly dry your skin and apply some unscented baby powder to the waxing area.

Always work against the hair growth; smooth wax strips or hot wax downwards in line with the direction your hair grows, and rip away as quickly as possible in the opposite direction, not straight upwards.

Hot wax kits are great once you’re a bit more expereienced in the waxing department, but a good starting place is Veet’s wax strips, available in normal and sensitive skin options. Read these hair removal tips for more options.

Of course, if you and your skin are used to waxing, we recommend seeing a professional for your first wax. This will stand you in good stead for your first at-home attempt.

We the brilliant therapists at Benefit for some waxing tips and everything you need to know about your first appointment.