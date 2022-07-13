Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This IPL device has gone into the Amazon Prime Day sale...

The Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are in full swing, and there are lots of amazing savings to be had on everything from Oral-B electric toothbrushes to Foreo skincare devices and more.

The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

If you’ve had an IPL hair removal device on your wishlist for a while, then now is the time to invest, as you can currently save a whopping £350 on this top-rated Braun Silk Expert Pro 5.

The Silk Expert Pro 5 is the brand’s safest and fastest IPL, and has been clinically tested and dermatologically accredited as skin safe by Skin Health Alliance, an international skin health organisation.

Video you may like:

If you don’t know what an IPL device is, it stands for Intense Pulse Light. This light energy targets hair in the active growth phase called the anagen stage, safely destroying hair follicles to prevent regrowth.

Although these beauty tools don’t permanently remove hair, your hair won’t grow back as often or as thick.

With over 700 ratings and 79% five star reviews, we don’t think you will be disappointed after making this purchase. One happy customer wrote: “I wanted to wait a while before leaving a review to see how well this product worked. I can honestly say it’s amazing!!”

Another added: “I am very pleased with my purchase – I have just started to use this – it’s my third week – so very early days, but I am already seeing results.”

So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to this incredible saving.