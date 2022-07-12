Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Now is your time to invest...

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the beauty deals are not to be missed. The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades, that’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved offers and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

With that in mind, we’ve been keeping an eye out for some of the best skincare tools to go on sale, and we’ve just spotted one that we think you will like.

That’s right, the innovative beauty tech company, Foreo, are currently offering up to 50% off their popular gadgets, making it the perfect time to invest.

Foreo Amazon Prime Day sale: Quicklinks:

What to buy in the Foreo Amazon Prime Day sale: