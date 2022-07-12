Now is your time to invest...
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the beauty deals are not to be missed. The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades, that’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved offers and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.
With that in mind, we’ve been keeping an eye out for some of the best skincare tools to go on sale, and we’ve just spotted one that we think you will like.
That’s right, the innovative beauty tech company, Foreo, are currently offering up to 50% off their popular gadgets, making it the perfect time to invest.
Foreo Amazon Prime Day sale: Quicklinks:
- Foreo UFO 2,
was £249now £186.75 (25% off) | Amazon
- Foreo Luna Mini 2,
was £119now £59.40 (50% off) | Amazon
- Foreo Bear Mini,
was £179now £125.30 (30% off) | Amazon
- Foreo Luna 3,
was £189now £125 (34% off) | Amazon
- Foreo Issa 3,
was £159now £83.44 (48% off) | Amazon
- Foreo Bear,
was £279now £223.19 (20% off) | Amazon
What to buy in the Foreo Amazon Prime Day sale:
Foreo UFO 2,
was £249 now £186.75 (25% off) | Amazon
This first-of-its-kind device combines sheet masks with cold and warm temperatures to lift slack skin, LED light for an out-of-this-world glow plus sonic pulsations to improve the absorption of active ingredients.
Foreo Luna Mini 2,
was £119 now £59.40 (50% off) | Amazon
A facial cleansing brush like no other. This device features thick, thin and medium silicone touchpoints to remove oil, sweat and makeup residue. What’s more, the T-Sonic massage goes deep to enhance circulation & boost cell turnover. The mini size is great if you’re going away.
Foreo Bear Mini,
was £179 now £125.30 (30% off) | Amazon
The Foreo Bear is a unique face massager to make you forget every face roller that ever existed. The non-invasive microcurrent & T-Sonic pulsations combined with the two microcurrent spheres help to relax muscle tension points, tone the skin and help tackle puffiness. Again, this mini size is ideal for travelling.
Foreo Luna 3,
was £189 now £125 (34% off) | Amazon
This cleansing, massaging and age-defying device for combination skin melts away impurities and has a targeted microcurrent treatment to firm and lift your skin like a pro.
Foreo Issa 3,
was £159 now £83.44 (48% off) | Amazon
Did you know that Foreo also do toothbrushes? The innovative hybrid brush head offers an invigorating tooth clean and gentle gum massage, as well as a tongue and cheek cleaner on the back. Plus, it looks way cooler than your standard toothbrush.
Foreo Bear,
was £279 now £223.19 (20% off) | Amazon
If you liked the sound of the Foreo Bear Mini, you will love this. The full-sized face massager will make you feel as if you’ve just had a luxury spa treatment in the comfort of your own home.
Which one will you go for?