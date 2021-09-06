Angelina Jolie revealed she feared for the safety of her ‘whole family’ while she was married to Brad Pitt

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce almost five years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

Angelina made viral news for her comments in Vogue India this past year where she explained her reasons for filing for divorce from Brad all those years ago.

‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family,’ Angelina explained. ‘It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.’

This week, Angelina opened up once more in an interview with the Guardian, telling the publication that she feared for her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

While she was unable to talk in detail due to the ongoing legal situation, Ange explained: ‘It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.’

And when she was asked if she feared for her children at the time, she answered: ‘Yes, for my family. My whole family.’

According to insiders, the former couple has been working hard to co-parent in a healthy way, with a source telling Entertainment Weekly: ‘Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids.’

The source continued: ‘They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.

‘Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way.’

Well, that’s that.