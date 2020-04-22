Alicia Silverstone ‘stopped loving acting’ after being the target of extreme body shaming

‘I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape’

Alicia Silverstone is an iconic figure of most of our teen years, with many of us still channeling Cher Horowitz in everyday life.

Upon closer inspection however, Alicia Silverstone was off everyone’s radar for quite some time after her Clueless fame. This is something Alicia, now 43, opened up about recently in an interview with The Guardian.

Alicia explains that she ‘stopped loving acting for a very long time’ due to being the target of extreme body shaming, particularly while filming for 1997 movie, Batman & Robin, where she played Batgirl.

‘It was really just extreme how I was being talked to and talked about,’ Alicia said of the tabloid comments on her appearance while filming. ‘I think I just got really turned off by it. That definitely wasn’t my favourite filmmaking experience.’

Commenting on the paparazzi’s behaviour at a time when she was still her in teens, she continued: ‘They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.’

She continued: ‘There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down. And no, I didn’t say “fuck you” and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, “OK I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.”’

We’re glad you’re back Alicia Silverstone and we’re forever bowing down to you.