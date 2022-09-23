Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The perfect Christmas countdown...

While many of us are trying to come to terms with the fact that it’s September (seriously, have we already had nine months of 2022 already?), it’s time to accept that the end of the year is night – which means one thing. Christmas.

Ah, the season of mulled wine, mince pies and chilly weather is quickly creeping up on us. In fact, it’s only three months away.

And if there’s one thing to look forward to this year it’s the abundance of countdown calendars that are on offer – whether you’re investing in a beauty advent calendar or have become a fan of the cheese advent calendar in recent years.

So if you’re obsessed with alternative options then the news of Aldi’s latest wine advent calendar will be like music to your ears.

Yes, that’s right. Their very popular wine advent calendar is officially back, and it’s even branched out with some new additions. Whether you’re a white wine or red wine drinker (or even fancy some sparkling rose as a festive treat) there’s something for everyone behind the mini decorated doors.

The boozy calendar, which includes 24 mini bottles of wine, means you can open the door to a new taste every day – starting the Christmas countdown with a pop.

The bottles in the advent calendar feature four new wines for 2022, including the Brut Chardonnay, of which you’ll have three bottles hidden behind the doors, while the Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc are also new this year. The full list of wines include:

JP. Chanet Original Brut

JP. Chanet Original Dry Rose

Brut d’Argent Chardonnay

Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon

Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon JP. Chanet Original Cabernet Syrah

Calvert Limited Release Merlot

Calvert Syrah

JP. Chanet Original Grenache Cinsault

Just Sauvignon Blanc

Just Pinot Grigio

Best of all, this offering from the budget-friendly supermarket costs just £59.99 – a reasonable price when other wine advent calendars range between £70 and £90.

But, like any popular advent calendar, you’ll have to be quick. Last year Aldi’s calendar sold out due to huge demand and we can foresee this Christmas treat selling out pretty sharpish again this year.

They’ll be available online from 30th October so set a reminder.

If you can’t get wait that long, Virgin Wines are selling three different versions of their wine advent calendar this year – one for red wine lovers, another for white wine drinkers and one for both – with all of them costing £89.99.

Laithwates wine is also selling three different versions for £69.99, which you can now reserve for £10 per calendar.

Too early to say Merry Christmas…?