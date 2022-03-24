Stop everything, Aldi is currently selling an air fryer for just £30

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This gadget will change the way you cook for the better...

Looking for a way to eat healthier this Spring? Look no further than an air fryer. Not only do they make cooking a breeze, but these handy machines use around 50 times less oil than deep frying. Impressive, right?

If you’re wondering how they work, it’s all about the cooking chamber. This clever chamber gets super hot and the dry heat cooks your food to perfection. That’s right, you can still get that crispy texture you’re after, without using lots of fatty oils. If this is something that appeals to you, then you are going to want to hear all about Aldi’s latest deal.

Much like their popular cordless vacuum, Le Creuset style casserole dish and dreamy hot chocolate machine, Aldi’s air fryer is a simple way to upgrade your kitchen.