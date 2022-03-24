Stop everything, Aldi is currently selling an air fryer for just £30

This gadget will change the way you cook for the better...
Looking for a way to eat healthier this Spring? Look no further than an air fryer. Not only do they make cooking a breeze, but these handy machines use around 50 times less oil than deep frying. Impressive, right?
If you’re wondering how they work, it’s all about the cooking chamber. This clever chamber gets super hot and the dry heat cooks your food to perfection. That’s right, you can still get that crispy texture you’re after, without using lots of fatty oils. If this is something that appeals to you, then you are going to want to hear all about Aldi’s latest deal.
Much like their popular cordless vacuum, Le Creuset style casserole dish and dreamy hot chocolate machine, Aldi’s air fryer is a simple way to upgrade your kitchen.
Ambiano Compact Air Fryer, £29.99 | Aldi
Create healthier versions of your favourite food with this Ambiano Compact Air Fryer. With seven automatic cooking programmes you’ll be able to start right away with delicious treats and recipes.
The Aldi air fryer comes with seven different cooking programmes depending on what you fancy. It also features a 30 minute timer, an LED digital touch screen display and a non stick coated frying basket to make cooking as easy as can be. The cool touch handle means you won’t burn yourself when removing your food, and there is a three year warranty in case anything goes wrong, what’s not to love?
Available in both black and white, the compact style means that this air fryer will fit perfectly into any kitchen. To clean the machine, simply wipe the body with a clean, damp cloth and wash the internal compartments with hot soapy water.
We all know that Aldi’s kitchen appliances sell out in no time, so we will be adding this machine to our baskets ASAP.