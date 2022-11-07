Olivia Attwood has been forced to leave I'm A Celeb after just 24 hours

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here (opens in new tab) returned to our screens this week, with last night seeing the cult-favourite show kick off with a bang.

10 celebrities were dropped off in the jungle, after taking on terrifying challenges from sky dives to the notorious ledge trial.

Contestants Mike Tindall (opens in new tab), Sue Cleaver, Jill Scott, Charlene White, Babatunde Aleshe and Owen Warner arrived at camp after earning their meals for the evening.

But for the contestants voted VIPs - Olivia Attwood, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Scarlette Douglas - their first 24 hours saw them stranded on a beach and ready to undertake the first official bushtucker trial - set to air tonight.

It has just been announced today however that one of the VIP contestants has already been forced to leave the jungle, after just 24 hours.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has reportedly been forced to leave the show on medical grounds.

The 31-year-old who was a favourite to win this year's contest is thought to already be on her way home, after being told it would not be safe for her to continue.

"As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks," a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here told Sky News. "Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation."

The spokesperson continued: "She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on ITV at 9pm

We will continue to update this story.