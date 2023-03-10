Meghan Markle has an impressive skill you never knew - according to Idris Elba
Is there anything she can't do?
Meghan Markle (opens in new tab)has proved there is nothing she can't do.
The 41-year-old has forged an acting career, which saw her take on the role of Rachel Zane in Suits, as well as bundles of charity work. She has set up Archewell Foundation with Prince Harry, and under the company the couple are recognised as executive producers and presenters - all while navigating motherhood.
But it seems the mother of two's talents do not stop there.
Meghan - who has son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet (opens in new tab) - reportedly has another skill we never knew about, and it is that she is an impressive dancer.
According to Luther actor, Idris Elba, Meghan dominated the dance floor with her moves at her wedding reception back in 2018. (opens in new tab)
The intimate evening reception took place at St. George's Hall in Windsor, and followed the couple's elaborate ceremony at St. George's Chapel.
For the afterparty Idris - who is said to be Meghan's biggest fan (opens in new tab)- was called on to DJ during the reception, and from his viewpoint on the decks he could see Meghan let the music take over her body and show off her moves.
In an interview with ET Canada, the 50-year-old actor was asked who the best dancer at the royal party was, to which he replied: "I think Meghan was the one that was really letting it go.
"You know, she was real, she just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time."
We love to hear it.
Idris has admitted he felt "so nervous" being tasked with providing the music entertainment for the do, which is no surprise as it was one of the most talked about royal events.
However, Meghan helped to take the pressure off by providing Idris with an impressive playlist of her own. (opens in new tab)
Speaking previously, he shared: "This wasn’t at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal.
"Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it, so I knew what she wanted already.
"They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."
Sharing detail of the music requests, Idris revealed: "There was some West Coast on it", as well as Whitney Houston's hit I Want To Dance With Somebody, which was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first dance song.
Another request from Meghan and Harry may surprise some.
Idris added: "It was Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice."
We wonder if the Queen rapped along?
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
