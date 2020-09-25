There’s a job opening for someone who fancies relaxing in pjs, watching Netflix and drinking wine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over the last six months, many Brits have been using their time in lockdown to learn a new skill (remember the banana bread craze?), get fitter with at home workouts and swot up on their general knowledge with the endless Zoom quizzes.

It’s also possible that you did absolutely none of the above, and instead chose to binge watch Netflix, crack open the wine and get better acquainted with your favourite spot on the sofa (same).

But imagine if you could get paid to do nothing but stay in your pyjamas all day?

Well friends, that job now exists. Seriously. Loungewear brand Pour Moi is recruiting a sofa snoozing individual to test out their products and they’ll cough up cash for it.

You’ll be paid £30 per hour (!) to review just how comfy their joggers, pyjamas and hoodies are while you re-watch every episode of Selling Sunset.

All you have to do is trial the loungewear and send them a review with details about comfort level and potential improvements they can make. It is that simple.

They’re looking for someone who can spare 10 hours of their time to complete the task, meaning you’ll take home £300 when all your official chilling is done.

Michael Thomson, owner of Pour Moi, said: ‘We know that over the last few months many people have spent more time in loungewear than ever before, and because of this we’ve seen demand for comfies like joggers, pyjamas and hoodies skyrocket.

‘With winter approaching, we know that our next season of loungewear is going to be incredibly in demand so we need to make sure it’s up to the task.

‘This new role is really important to us as it will provide valuable feedback on our product and any improvements which could be made – we’re excited to find the best person for the role so we can get started.’

If you fancy applying, click here.

Applications close on October 12th 2020.

You’ve got a little while to prepare for the role by lounging more, and when your housemates ask why you haven’t worn real clothes for five days straight you can tell them you’re in training.

Good luck!