How to switch off on holiday

Even though summer feels like it never quite got a foot off the ground, here we are, standing at the edge of the last burst of the season. This weekend welcomes the final Bank Holiday of summer, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll be eking out every last moment like a tourist ringing out their beach towel on the balcony after a day basking in the rays. Or, to put it plainly, tacking on extra holiday either side of the long weekend.

Of course, this isn’t without its stresses. Taking time off is often shouldered with mounting pressure to get everything wrapped up. Research from Asana’s Work Innovation Lab shows that 45% of workers feel overloaded, and 40% report a high burnout rate. Add to that summer holidays and reduced teams, and you’re halfway to worker fatigue.

But holidays are important—they’re your reset button and crucial for rejuvenating and motivation. We live in a time of hyper-connectivity, so switching off has never felt harder—or more necessary.

To help you navigate the late summer crunch, Dr. Rebecca Hinds, Head of Asana’s Work Innovation Lab, offers some expert tips for switching off on holiday.

Communication is key

First things first, if you’re about to set your out-of-office message, remember that a detailed and clear handover is the backbone of smooth communication while you’re on holiday. Properly briefing your colleagues on what needs to be done—and when—helps prevent any misunderstandings and gives you the peace of mind to fully unplug.

Leave your work routines at the office

Your brain needs a vacation too, so give it time to recalibrate and slip into holiday mode. While you’re on break, ditch your office routines. Skip the alarm clock if you’re not commuting, and if work thoughts pop up, jot them down quickly so you can get back to relaxing. Letting go of these routines helps your mind and body unwind from the daily grind, making it easier to truly relax. And when it’s time to get back to work, picking up those familiar routines will signal to your brain that it’s go-time, helping you shake off any post-holiday sluggishness.

Learn how to say no

Saying no might seem simple, but it’s a skill many of us haven’t quite mastered. It’s easy to worry that saying no will make you seem lazy or uncooperative, but the truth is, it’s essential for protecting your own well-being and prioritising what really matters. During the summer crunch, this could mean declining work requests that pop up while you’re OOO, or handing off unfinished tasks rather than logging in during your holiday to wrap them up. For those holding down the fort at the office, don’t feel pressured to say yes to every task that lands on your plate. Be realistic about what you can handle and focus on the tasks that truly move the needle. Saying no to the rest? That’s just smart decision-making and prioritisation.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still struggling? Get more practical tips for how to say no.

Take advantage of your annual leave

Everyone needs time to disconnect. Ignoring this will actually backfire, leading to reduced productivity and, over time, burnout. Schedule regular breaks with your annual leave days—whether it’s a long weekend or a full two-week getaway. This not only gives you something to look forward to but also helps break the year into manageable sprints, keeping you refreshed and ready to tackle the next challenge.

Trust your teammates

When you go on holiday and leave an important client conversation or project in the hands of others, it’s essential to trust your team. Without that trust, you’ll feel the constant temptation to check in, ensuring things are progressing as you would like—which means you never truly disconnect. On the flip side, those still in the office might pick up on your lack of trust, which could deter them from taking full ownership of the tasks they’ve been assigned. If you’ve handed over responsibilities effectively, your team is more than capable of handling your workload. So, take a deep breath, trust your colleagues, and fully enjoy your time off!