Check-in for a lavish long weekend at one of the world's most iconic hotels

For our London Fashion Week interview and photoshoot with Leonie Hanne, founder of OhhCouture.com and one of Instagram’s most enviable and inspiring fashion accounts, Marie Claire was generously hosted by the iconic The Dorchester Hotel. Fashion photographer Kyle Galvin photographed Leonie within the luxurious Mayfair Suite – one of the hotels most beloved rooms.

Photo Credit: Kyle Galvin

From the minute you arrive at The Dorchester, which is nestled in the east corner of Hyde Park, you will forget about the hectic London outside. The incredible concierge team assist and coordinate effortlessly, oozing knowledge on everything from how to secure a last-minute theatre booking to booking a late-night shopping experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Dorchester:



The hotel:

Favoured by royalty and Hollywood’s A-list, The Dorchester has hosted numerous state banquets and legendary parties. Steeped in London’s history, the iconic five star hotel is grade-II listed and a tourist destination in itself. With 250 rooms and three penthouse suites to choose from, a luxurious spa and Alain Ducasse’s 3 Michelin starred restaurant to indulge in, there’s never been a better time to treat yourself (and a loved one) to a weekend getaway.

The rooms:

From Deluxe Queen Rooms to palatial suites and three extraordinary penthouse suites (The Harlequin’s clean lines, colour pops and clever use of glass provide endless glamour and celebrity intrigue), the handmade Vispring beds ensure you have an undisturbed night’s sleep in ultimate comfort. Ideal for a suite escape.

115 of the 250 rooms have views across to Hyde Park. Adorned in an eclectic mix of opulent, chintzy decor with traditional features celebrated by decadent palettes, comfort levels are high with the gorgeous marble and chrome bathrooms undoubtedly a real highlight – the deep baths are considered among the best in London.

The food:

Since The Dorchester’s grand opening in 1931, the Afternoon Tea at The Promenade has been part of the heart of the hotel. Hosted in the drawing room of the Mayfair, it’s a decadent experience full of tradition plus the hotel’s delicious cakes. Ideal for a celebration of a loved one, generations have fallen in love with the grandeur and indulgence – it’s the true definition of a day well spent in London that you will always remember.

The Grill at The Dorchester relaunched last November under one of London’s finest young chefs. Tom Booton’s personal interpretation of modern-day British grill with signature dishes (from homemade stout bread to prawn Scotch eggs and lobster thermidor tart) is noteworthy. The delicious ‘Pudding Bar’ is also a firm favourite among guests, who are able to enjoy a final course of delectable desserts at the countertop, with the opportunity to interact with Tom and his chefs as they create your pudding in front of you.

The spa:

A glamorous art deco pampering destination, you’re likely to have seen the luxurious setting of The Dorchester Spa on your Instagram feed. The stunning spa offers a wide range of treatments, from award-winning international facialist Adeela Crown’s high-performance facials (available only at The Dorchester Spa) to champagne manicures.

The Dorchester Rose:

Seven years in the making, the entire hotel was transformed to celebrate the arrival of ‘The Dorchester Rose’ and the opening of ‘Florist at The Dorchester’. Internationally renowned for his floral arrangements which adorn the hotel, florist Philip Hammond showcases the new variety of rose in the most spectacular displays (Philip estimates that around 50,000 stems will be used to create displays in the public areas, rooms and suites).

Visit the boutique ‘Florist at The Dorchester’ to shop signature and bespoke arrangements.

Book now:

You can book via The Dorchester site, with a Deluxe Queen Room rate starting at £463 a night.

53 Park Lane

Mayfair

London

W1K 1QA

020 7629 8888