Shrek's swamp has just been listed on Airbnb - and you can stay there for free
Pack the waffle mix, let's go
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to turning the locations from your favourite films and TV shows into actual rentable accommodation, there's only one place to go - AirBnb.
Over the years, they've listed incredible places for countless fandoms. Whether you want to book the iconic cottage from The Holiday or Villanelle's amazing Killing Eve apartment, there is something for every pop culture vulture.
In recent years they've also started offering jet setters the opportunity of a lifetime with one-off chances to stay somewhere unbookable - just consider the fact that last year you could apply to stay in the actual Moulin Rouge, and a few months ago Barbie's Malibu mansion was listed (complete with dance lessons from Ken).
Now, they're turning their attention to the home of a well known grumpy Scottish ogre. That's right, Shrek's Swamp is now an actual Airbnb listing.
The one and only Donkey is opening the doors for anyone who wants a getaway consisting of staying up late, swapping stories and enjoying breakfast waffles.
In celebration of Halloween, Shrek's Swamp will be available for three guests over a two night stay from 27th to 29th October.
The property is located near Newtonmore in the Scottish Highlands and is tucked away in a place 'far, far away from, well, anything' apparently. However, the secluded nature of the swamp means that guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activities from walking trails to forest picnics to late night stargazing. And if you want to enjoy everything that the indoors has to offer, you can 'relax in the ambiance of earwax candlelight'. Lovely.
Donkey is house sitting for his pal and writes in the listing: "Shrek's Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly.
"I'm swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the 'BEWARE' signs. They’re probably for decoration."
Oh, and the best part? It's totally free.
While it's not a competition, anyone wishing to stay at this unique Airbnb will have to request a booking and if you're successful the priceless experiences comes without a price tag.
Fancy your shot at booking Shrek's swamp? You'll have to be quick. Requests open here on 13th October 2023 at 6pm BST, and if you're lucky enough to land it the whole experience the only cost you'll have is getting to and from the Scottish location.
See you in the booking queue.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Beauty editors and celebrities all swear by this bestselling moisturiser for glowing skin
One sells every two minutes
By Tori Crowther
-
These autumnal nail trends come approved by the royals—and we want to copy them
Give your nails the royal treatment for the new season
By Lauren Hughes
-
What makes a perfume an icon? The latest exhibition from Dior helps shed some light
It's a fragrance-lover's dream
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Holiday like a royal at London's Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences
Travel review: Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences is the hotspot to stay on your next trip to London
By Marie Claire
-
There's a list of foods you should avoid eating on a flight, according to cabin crew
Some of these will come as a surprise
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
You can now book an actual Barbie mansion on Airbnb and it is everything
Let's go party
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's one thing you should never ask a flight attendant
Have you ever done this?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
You should never drink this on a plane, according to a flight attendant
Who knew?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's one day of the week when flights are cheaper - and it's the easiest way to save money on travel
Ready for a getaway? This one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is the one drink that flight attendants don't like serving during a flight
Who knew?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A flight attendant has shared her secret to falling asleep on a plane
Genius.
By Frederica Palmer