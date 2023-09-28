Shrek's swamp has just been listed on Airbnb - and you can stay there for free

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to turning the locations from your favourite films and TV shows into actual rentable accommodation, there's only one place to go - AirBnb.

Over the years, they've listed incredible places for countless fandoms. Whether you want to book the iconic cottage from The Holiday or Villanelle's amazing Killing Eve apartment, there is something for every pop culture vulture.

In recent years they've also started offering jet setters the opportunity of a lifetime with one-off chances to stay somewhere unbookable - just consider the fact that last year you could apply to stay in the actual Moulin Rouge, and a few months ago Barbie's Malibu mansion was listed (complete with dance lessons from Ken).

Now, they're turning their attention to the home of a well known grumpy Scottish ogre. That's right, Shrek's Swamp is now an actual Airbnb listing.

The one and only Donkey is opening the doors for anyone who wants a getaway consisting of staying up late, swapping stories and enjoying breakfast waffles.

In celebration of Halloween, Shrek's Swamp will be available for three guests over a two night stay from 27th to 29th October.

(Image credit: Dreamworks / Airbnb)

The property is located near Newtonmore in the Scottish Highlands and is tucked away in a place 'far, far away from, well, anything' apparently. However, the secluded nature of the swamp means that guests can enjoy a range of outdoor activities from walking trails to forest picnics to late night stargazing. And if you want to enjoy everything that the indoors has to offer, you can 'relax in the ambiance of earwax candlelight'. Lovely.

Donkey is house sitting for his pal and writes in the listing: "Shrek's Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly.

"I'm swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the 'BEWARE' signs. They’re probably for decoration."

(Image credit: Dreamworks / Airbnb)

Oh, and the best part? It's totally free.

While it's not a competition, anyone wishing to stay at this unique Airbnb will have to request a booking and if you're successful the priceless experiences comes without a price tag.

(Image credit: Dreamworks / Airbnb)

Fancy your shot at booking Shrek's swamp? You'll have to be quick. Requests open here on 13th October 2023 at 6pm BST, and if you're lucky enough to land it the whole experience the only cost you'll have is getting to and from the Scottish location.

See you in the booking queue.