You can now stay in the iconic Moulin Rouge windmill and it looks spectacular (spectacular)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yes you can, can, CAN!

Moulin Rouge fans, this one’s for you – if you’re looking to book your next getaway and want something spectacular spectacular then grab your best red lipstick because you can now stay in the actual red windmill and live out your best can-can dancer life in Paris.

Oh yes. Over twenty years since the film was released, the iconic French landmark is now offering guests the chance to stay in the windmill and sign. Us. Up.

The 133 year old theatre is known for being a hotspot of red risqué romance, with their flamboyant 19th century parties erring on the saucy side. Now, you can get an intimate look inside the windmill and actually stay there.

As part of an exclusive offer from Airbnb, guests can book an overnight stay in a secret room which has never been seen before. Tantalizing.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

They have restored the room to boudoir brilliance working with 19th century French historian Jean-Claude Yon, and you’ll find all sorts of epic touches – including a miniature stage, dressing area, costumes, perfumes and letters from admirers. Blushing? Same.

It also includes a private rooftop terrace (yes, really) with a pagoda and garden furniture so that you and your travel buddy can re-enact Satine and Christian’s Elephant Love Medley. The dream.

And that’s not all. You’ll be greeted by lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh and get a private backstage tour of the building, as well as a three course dinner prepared by resident chef Arnaud Demerville before attending the theatre’s show, Féerie.

Before you grab your credit card, here are the finer details. You must have a verified Airbnb profile, a history of three positive reviews and be 18+ to request a booking.

Three individual one night stays are available in June on 13th, 20th and 27th and bookings open on Tuesday 17th May at 6pm.

Set your alarms!