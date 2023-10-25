There's a secret Google hack that will find you the cheapest flights and it's so easy

When it comes to travelling abroad, things can start to add up very quickly. Once you've found the perfect hotel or Airbnb and factored in ever-increasing flight prices, it's hardly surprising that people are turning to controversial means of saving money, like the 'skiplagging' travel trend which picked up in recent weeks.

However, there is a much easier travel hack that can save you a lot of money on your flights - and it won't leave you in hot legal waters, either. Plus, anyone can do it as long as you have access to Google.

The next time you're searching for flights, head to Google Flights and input your departure city - for example, London. Then, when you're prompted to add your destination city, instead of typing where you want to go simply type 'anywhere'. You'll also have to leave the dates boxes empty, meaning that you've essentially searched for flights to anywhere in the world on any given future dates.

And this is where the magic happens. You'll be shown a map of the world, and when you hover over different countries and cities you'll be given return flight prices for those places - and some of the price tags are seriously lower than you might expect.

For example, a quick look for the purposes of this article and there are return flights from London to Los Angeles for £379, trips to Reykjavik for £35 and flights to Sydney for £620 - a lot cheaper than you might imagine, right?

(Image credit: Future / Google screengrab)

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that those prices are locked in for any dates and if you can only travel within a particular timeframe it might not be a helpful hack. But if you're open to travelling anywhere and you can be flexible with when you travel, it's a great way to inspire you to visit new destinations and for a fraction of the price.

Happy saving!