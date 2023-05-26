Beautiful (and cheap) Airbnb Rooms to rent in the UK and abroad
The cost of living crisis has made travelling a low priority for many, thanks to food and energy prices soaring and house prices going up too. But there are affordable ways to see the UK and Europe this summer, thanks to Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the platform’s original feature.
Airbnb Rooms is all about safely renting a room in someone else’s home, for a fraction of the price of a hotel room - in fact the average rate is just $67 a night (around £54).
You can now search over a million listings thanks to the 50+ redesigned features, which include Host Passports (for you to get to know your Host before booking), privacy filters (you can for example look for rooms with locks on them), transparent check-in instructions, monthly stay discounts and more.
To make it easier for you, we’ve selected our favourite cheap and beautiful rooms to rent in the UK and abroad.
1. Private room in Covent Garden, £95 a night
This gorgeous room comes with a large private garden (rare for central London) and is just a five minute walk from Covent Garden.
2. Loft room in Brighton, £130 a night
Forget the Egyptian linen sheets, the real draw of this loft room is that it comes complete with windows that let you gaze at the night sky. Plus, you can’t beat Brighton for its shops, cafes and busy nightlife.
3. Barn conversion in Windermere, £90 a night
There’s no better way to switch off than a stay in the countryside, and this barn conversion is the perfect pied-a-terre for exploring the Lake District.
4. Grand Designs master suite in Lymm, £210 a night
Fans of Grand Designs will no doubt remember this historical landmark-turned architectural masterpiece, which comes complete with a hot tub and a 360 degree view of the Cheshire countryside.
5. Private room in Edinburgh, £112/night
In the heart of Edinburgh’s new town, this private room is part of a 200-year-old townhouse.
6. Private room in Vienna, £53/night
Explore Vienna’s second district via this colourful room. You’ll also be sharing the flat with a cute dog, which is always a bonus.
7. Private room in the Netherlands, £91 a night
You’ll be sharing this picturesque barn conversion with the sheep and goats living in the surrounding meadows.
8. Eclectic retreat in South Africa, £35 a night
This colourful, artistic retreat is a true bargain, and situated just a stone’s throw from local shops and restaurants.
9. Castle suite in the Loire Valley, France, £79 a night
Aptly named the Prince Suite, this room is one of the many in this sprawling castle nestled in the Loire Valley, known for its famous castles and wine.
10. Double room in Lake Como, Italy, £149/night
You might not be lucky enough to spot your neighbour George Clooney, but you’ll at least enjoy the views here.
(Based on an average night in May 2023 - prices may vary depending on month and is set by the Host. Prices do not include Airbnb fees or cleaning fees.)
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Viola Davis: "I want women to know that we are the loves of our own lives"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Your need-to-knows about coming off the pill, including common side effects, acne flare-ups, and more
Will you get acne? Will your periods be irregular? All of your burning qs, answered.
By Ally Head
-
6 things we're all doing wrong when it comes to fake tan application, according to a tanning expert
Turns out, not rinsing conditioner properly could lead to streaks...
By Shannon Lawlor