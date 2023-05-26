Beautiful (and cheap) Airbnb Rooms to rent in the UK and abroad

The cost of living crisis has made travelling a low priority for many, thanks to food and energy prices soaring and house prices going up too. But there are affordable ways to see the UK and Europe this summer, thanks to Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the platform’s original feature.

Airbnb Rooms is all about safely renting a room in someone else’s home, for a fraction of the price of a hotel room - in fact the average rate is just $67 a night (around £54).

You can now search over a million listings thanks to the 50+ redesigned features, which include Host Passports (for you to get to know your Host before booking), privacy filters (you can for example look for rooms with locks on them), transparent check-in instructions, monthly stay discounts and more.

To make it easier for you, we’ve selected our favourite cheap and beautiful rooms to rent in the UK and abroad.

1. Private room in Covent Garden, £95 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This gorgeous room comes with a large private garden (rare for central London) and is just a five minute walk from Covent Garden.

2. Loft room in Brighton, £130 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Forget the Egyptian linen sheets, the real draw of this loft room is that it comes complete with windows that let you gaze at the night sky. Plus, you can’t beat Brighton for its shops, cafes and busy nightlife.

3. Barn conversion in Windermere, £90 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

There’s no better way to switch off than a stay in the countryside, and this barn conversion is the perfect pied-a-terre for exploring the Lake District.

4. Grand Designs master suite in Lymm, £210 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Fans of Grand Designs will no doubt remember this historical landmark-turned architectural masterpiece, which comes complete with a hot tub and a 360 degree view of the Cheshire countryside.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

In the heart of Edinburgh’s new town, this private room is part of a 200-year-old townhouse.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Explore Vienna’s second district via this colourful room. You’ll also be sharing the flat with a cute dog, which is always a bonus.

7. Private room in the Netherlands, £91 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

You’ll be sharing this picturesque barn conversion with the sheep and goats living in the surrounding meadows.

8. Eclectic retreat in South Africa, £35 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This colourful, artistic retreat is a true bargain, and situated just a stone’s throw from local shops and restaurants.

9. Castle suite in the Loire Valley, France, £79 a night

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Aptly named the Prince Suite, this room is one of the many in this sprawling castle nestled in the Loire Valley, known for its famous castles and wine.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

You might not be lucky enough to spot your neighbour George Clooney, but you’ll at least enjoy the views here.

(Based on an average night in May 2023 - prices may vary depending on month and is set by the Host. Prices do not include Airbnb fees or cleaning fees.)