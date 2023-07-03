There's a list of foods you should avoid eating on a flight, according to cabin crew

When you're travelling overseas, you want to ensure that when you land at your dream destination - whether it's a skiing holiday in Japan or a beachy getaway to the Costa del Sol - that you can step off the flight feeling refreshed and ready to relax.

Cabin crew often share excellent flight hacks, from tricks to ensure a comfy flight to the secret to falling asleep.

But one subject that has always interested jet setters is what you should and shouldn't consume during transit. While we've been warned not to drink the water on a flight, some attendants have suggested that turning down inflight meals can actually help you to beat jet leg.

However, if you're on the way to a far-flung destination, the chances are that you'll need to eat something - regardless of changing time zones and disturbed sleep patterns.

Now, experts in the industry have shared which foods you should consider passing on if you want step off the plane feeling your best.

Flight attendant Whytney told the Huffington Post that as well as avoiding tap water (which consequently means turning down teas and coffees), passengers should also steer clear of alcoholic beverages as high altitude can have a negative impact on your body.

This was supported by MedExpress' Dr. Clare Morrison who told the publication: "The barometric pressure in the cabin of a plane is lower than it normally is. The lower level of oxygen in your blood means that you may seem more drunk in the air than you would on the ground after consuming the same amount of alcohol."

So - what about food?

Whytney, who works for a major US airline, says that you should skip cheeses as 'they aren't too fresh', adding: "They are made of cheese, sure, but they're basically shelf-stable products."

You should also try and avoid salty foods including pastas, soups and sandwiches with meat as overly-processed meals can lead to dehydration.

Dietitian Vanessa Rissetto adds: "Because of pressure shifts, some people retain water during a flight.

"Try some electrolyte tabs or coconut water to help with hydrations and try whole foods like veggies and fruit, or lean protein to help you feel your best."

Noted.