Le Royal Monceau is the luxurious fashion-editor-approved place to stay in Paris

From the minute you walk in the door and are greeted by the incredibly friendly (and attentive) staff, you just know Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris is a hotel that specialises in luxury.

Every inch of Le Royal Monceau is an elevated oasis from the chandelier-filled staircase that sits by the entry hall to the hotel's restaurants and communal spaces. I was lucky enough to base myself at Le Royal Monceau during the most recent Paris Fashion Week (opens in new tab) this month, so keep scrolling for my honest review of the five-star luxury hotel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau)

The Vibe

Situated right near the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris, Le Royal Monceau is luxe, in every sense of the word. I often think the difference between a truly luxury experience lies in the customer service, and I can truthfully say that the staff at Le Royal Monceau were some of the most attentive I have come across.

No request was too much (in fact, the team even helped me capture a few videos for our Marie Claire social coverage). Aside from the service, the overall vibe at Le Royal Monceau is intimate and opulent. Think dim lighting and touches of red. A true feeling of relaxation nestled within the busy city of lights (opens in new tab).

The Rooms

While the hotel is filled with opportunities for activities - dining spaces, spas and sauna included - the rooms are so alluring, you may, in fact, not want to leave. The designers have thought of everything, from atmospheric mood lighting to high-definition televisions concealed behind mirrors. Not to mention, the bed might just be one of the most comfortable ones I have ever slept in.

If you're staying in a suite, there is the added bonus of an acoustic guitar. Yes, should the desire to play music strike you, each suite is accompanied by its very own instrument.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau)

Undeniably, the pièce de résistance within Le Royal Monceau's rooms are the bathrooms. With completely mirrored walls, the bathrooms are certainly an interior design showpiece to be marvelled at.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau)

The Food

Sadly, with fashion week events beckoning, I didn't have any time to personally try any of the restaurants at Le Royal Moneau. However, the hotel has quite the impressive selection, including Italian restaurant Il Carpaccio and Japanese offering Matsuhisa Paris.

Matsuhisa Paris is the first French restaurant under famous Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa (opens in new tab), and fuses Japanese cuisine with Peruvian inspiration, while Il Carpaccio is a Michelin-starred restaurant specialising in modern Italian cuisine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau)

The Amenities

While I didn't have a chance to try it, Le Royal Monceau is home to one of the longest pools ever built inside a Paris hotel. At 23 meters, the pool offers a peaceful, relaxing place to take a dip. Le Royal Monceau also offers exclusive spa treatments, a sauna and other relaxation rooms including a hammam.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Royal Monceau)

Booking

For prices and more information, or to book Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, head to the brand's website here: https://www.raffles.fr/paris/ (opens in new tab)