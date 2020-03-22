Harry Potter’s ‘real life’ childhood home is on Airbnb (and apparently it’s haunted)

When you want to stay somewhere that’s unique/lavish/weird and wonderful, there are so many offerings on Airbnb – from the dog shaped Airbnb in the US to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding venue in France.

And if you’re a big Harry Potter fan, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can stay in the Boy Who Lived’s ‘real life’ childhood home as it has been listed here on Airbnb. The De Vere House is thought to be the inspiration for his Godric’s Hollow abode (pre his Privet Drive days) as seen in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part One.

The property in the medieval village of Lavenham, Suffolk is a 14th century building owned by Jane and Tony Ranzetta who have lived there for 20 years. They have no turned their home into an award-winning bed and breakfast and a room will set you back £110 a night.

The house includes two four poster bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, TV, wifi internet access, private guest sitting room with log fire and courtyard garden. Plus, a full English breakfast.

However, if you’re easily spooked it might not be the accommodation for you.

Tony said: ‘JK Rowling was well acquainted with the village and we know her friend stayed here while she was in the process of writing the books, it was surely in her mind when she created Godric’s Hollow.

‘The house is often referred to as ‘The Harry Potter House’ by locals and in the media, and a huge picture of our front door can be seen at the Warner Bros’ exhibition on the making of Harry Potter.

‘In fact, one of the property’s resident ghosts, Sir Francis De Vere, is inspiration for the character of Nearly Headless Nick – Gryffindor’s house ghost who was subject to a botched execution while he was alive – and John Cleese’s outfit in the films is remarkably similar to the portrait of Francis’ costume in his portrait.’

He continued: ‘The whole story is quite peculiar really. Just after we first moved into the house, Jane saw a uniquely dressed man walk through the kitchen wall and into the garden beyond.’

Great.

The property is currently on the market with estate agent Carter Jonas for £950,000 and also houses a poltergeist called Becky, apparently.

‘She’s taken wedding rings and other keepsakes before now – but she’ll usually return them if we ask her nicely,’ Tony shared. ‘She has to be treated like a child. We’re quite lucky, usually poltergeists are malign, but Becky doesn’t seem to be.’