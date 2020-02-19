You can now stay at this stunning Airbnb castle for just £13 a night

Whatever you look for in an Airbnb, there is quite literally something for everyone – did you know that you can book in to a dog-shaped Airbnb? Or settle into Bella Swan’s Twilight house? You can also stay in a llama and alpaca treehouse or treat yourself to a night at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s beautiful wedding venue.

Oh, and Harry Potter’s childhood home is also listed on the home rental website if you’re a witch/wizard who likes to get away on the weekend.

If, however, you feel like you were born for the boujee life and you’ll settle for nothing less than a castle – you’re in luck. You can now rent an entire castle in Wiltshire, UK and it looks absolutely incredible.

It’s time to head to Longs Park Castle in West Ashton and enjoy the games barn, clock house and Rapunzel’s tower. There’s a lounge and conservatory, study, drawing room, library, and great hall, as well as a dining room with a table big enough to sit twenty guests.

Just 14 miles from Bath, it’s also near to the city if you need a day of hustle and bustle in between living out your dream of being a Game of Thrones extra.

It sleeps up to 16 people: six double bedrooms with four poster beds, most en-suite and two double beds in the Clockhouse.

Best part? Well, there are lots of reasons to check in. However, one big pull is the fact that if you round up 15 friends it’ll only cost £13 a night. Bargain.

The listing states it’s the perfect location for ‘for a medieval-themed feast, banquet, murder mystery weekend venue’.

However, it’s a ‘rare find’ meaning that if you want to book you’ll have to check the dates in advance.

So what are you waiting for? Get booking ASAP.