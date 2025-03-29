Easy Escapes: Art’otel Hoxton is an artist's haven that reflects the vibrancy of its East London location

The clue is in the name of Art’otel Hoxton: this vibrant hotel is not only a stylish place to stay but also a community hub for the local arts scene. With the vibrant creative scenes of Shoreditch and Hoxton on its doorstep, it's ideally placed for a cultural UK staycation.

Art’otel Hoxton may be new to the capital's hotel scene, but it's already cementing its place as one of London's best hotels, especially for art fans. D*Face, a world-famous urban graffiti artist, sets the tone of the hotel, infusing his creative vision into the spaces with bold, pop art-inspired pieces.

London-based D*Face (real name Dean Stockton) is known for his daring and conceptual style. His unique brand of storytelling transforms the hotel's communal areas into thought-provoking exhibitions—all before you've even stepped into the hotel's dedicated art gallery.

Before entering the hotel, guests will note two original Banksy artworks adorning the building. Inside, guests will find a dedicated art gallery with a roster of thought-provoking exhibitions from up-and-coming artists. Currently on show is the immersive art exhibition Aurorae, which is led by the women-led curatorial initiative capitArtX and explores themes around womanhood and feminity.

Beyond art, there's stylish dining and cocktails at Brush café and a sleek wellness area. It's somewhat rare for a hotel with such a city centre location to have a pool, but guests at Art’otel Hoxton can enjoy its serene pool and spa, complete with a sauna, steam room and a high-tech gym.

Another stand-out feature that sets Art’otel Hoxton apart is that it's dog-friendly, meaning you can bring your pooch along on a minibreak for a flat fee of £50 per pet.

ROOMS

The contemporary feel carries through to its 357 impeccably furnished rooms, with bold monochrome interiors featuring playful pops of colour. Yes, 357 sounds like a large number, but once you step inside, there's a boutique feel about the place. Expect spectacular views enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows in each room no less.

London often gets a bad rep for small rooms, but you're not in W1 here, so room sizes are generous (unlike other city centre hotels in New York or Paris). Plus, bathrooms come with a walk-in shower as standard.

Full marks for amenities too, with comfy robes and slippers available for guests, Illy coffee machines, and luxurious (and eco-conscious) Kevin Murphy toiletries. All guests can also access the hotel's wellness area, gym and art gallery free of charge.

The suites must be some of the most spectacular in the area, with the One Bed Suite Skyline View option boasting panoramic views of London (one, two, and three-bedroom suites are available). Art’otel Hoxton suites have separate lounge areas with comfy leather sofas and exciting extras, such as a mixologist kit and a record player with a selection of LPs.

FOOD AND DRINKS

The Brush Grand Café is the hotel's social hub, spanning the ground and first floors. It offers all-day dining, from European-inspired brunch dishes to evening cocktails, with DJs on rotation providing the backing track. For the warmer months, the terrace offers a scenic place for casual dining and alfresco drinking.

A new restaurant will launch later in 2025 on the hotel's 25th floor, promising show-stopping views of London's skyline to rival those of the Shard and the Gherkin. Watch this space!

ACTIVITIES

If you're in need of a bit of respite (you are in the vibrant Hoxton after all) the hotel's wellness area offers a calm and secluded space—perfect for getting away from it all. Floodlit with serene blue lights, guests can dip in the small (but perfectly formed) heated indoor pool or book a relaxing treatment.

The treatments are centred around four pillars of wellness: Focus, Sleep, Movement and Environment, and these themes influence the products and techniques used. Take, for example, the Dreamscape treatment designed to aid sleep, which consists of a soothing one-hour Decompress Massage followed by a 30-minute Collagen Boost Facial.

Guests can also book a yoga class to enhance their wellness break further, enjoy one of the events and workshops on the hotel's cultural programme, or unwind with live music and DJ nights. Bikes are also available for guests to explore the surrounding areas—ask at reception about the best routes around the city.

You're in Hoxton, so get out and about—bars, restaurants and galleries line the streets of nearby Shoreditch. The Barbican and the bustling Spitalfields Market are both within walking distance. Venture further afield towards Hackney to experience the famous Columbia Road Flower Market and the cafe culture of Broadway Market.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Art’otel Hoxton start at £182 per night.

Address: 1-3 Rivington St, London EC2A 3DT

Phone number: 0333 400 6156