Easy Escapes: Art’otel Hoxton is an artist's haven that reflects the vibrancy of its East London location
This city-centre hotel puts contemporary art at the forefront with an in-house gallery and an inspiring events schedule
The clue is in the name of Art’otel Hoxton: this vibrant hotel is not only a stylish place to stay but also a community hub for the local arts scene. With the vibrant creative scenes of Shoreditch and Hoxton on its doorstep, it's ideally placed for a cultural UK staycation.
Art’otel Hoxton may be new to the capital's hotel scene, but it's already cementing its place as one of London's best hotels, especially for art fans. D*Face, a world-famous urban graffiti artist, sets the tone of the hotel, infusing his creative vision into the spaces with bold, pop art-inspired pieces.
London-based D*Face (real name Dean Stockton) is known for his daring and conceptual style. His unique brand of storytelling transforms the hotel's communal areas into thought-provoking exhibitions—all before you've even stepped into the hotel's dedicated art gallery.
Before entering the hotel, guests will note two original Banksy artworks adorning the building. Inside, guests will find a dedicated art gallery with a roster of thought-provoking exhibitions from up-and-coming artists. Currently on show is the immersive art exhibition Aurorae, which is led by the women-led curatorial initiative capitArtX and explores themes around womanhood and feminity.
Beyond art, there's stylish dining and cocktails at Brush café and a sleek wellness area. It's somewhat rare for a hotel with such a city centre location to have a pool, but guests at Art’otel Hoxton can enjoy its serene pool and spa, complete with a sauna, steam room and a high-tech gym.
Another stand-out feature that sets Art’otel Hoxton apart is that it's dog-friendly, meaning you can bring your pooch along on a minibreak for a flat fee of £50 per pet.
ROOMS
The contemporary feel carries through to its 357 impeccably furnished rooms, with bold monochrome interiors featuring playful pops of colour. Yes, 357 sounds like a large number, but once you step inside, there's a boutique feel about the place. Expect spectacular views enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows in each room no less.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
London often gets a bad rep for small rooms, but you're not in W1 here, so room sizes are generous (unlike other city centre hotels in New York or Paris). Plus, bathrooms come with a walk-in shower as standard.
Full marks for amenities too, with comfy robes and slippers available for guests, Illy coffee machines, and luxurious (and eco-conscious) Kevin Murphy toiletries. All guests can also access the hotel's wellness area, gym and art gallery free of charge.
The suites must be some of the most spectacular in the area, with the One Bed Suite Skyline View option boasting panoramic views of London (one, two, and three-bedroom suites are available). Art’otel Hoxton suites have separate lounge areas with comfy leather sofas and exciting extras, such as a mixologist kit and a record player with a selection of LPs.
FOOD AND DRINKS
The Brush Grand Café is the hotel's social hub, spanning the ground and first floors. It offers all-day dining, from European-inspired brunch dishes to evening cocktails, with DJs on rotation providing the backing track. For the warmer months, the terrace offers a scenic place for casual dining and alfresco drinking.
A new restaurant will launch later in 2025 on the hotel's 25th floor, promising show-stopping views of London's skyline to rival those of the Shard and the Gherkin. Watch this space!
ACTIVITIES
If you're in need of a bit of respite (you are in the vibrant Hoxton after all) the hotel's wellness area offers a calm and secluded space—perfect for getting away from it all. Floodlit with serene blue lights, guests can dip in the small (but perfectly formed) heated indoor pool or book a relaxing treatment.
The treatments are centred around four pillars of wellness: Focus, Sleep, Movement and Environment, and these themes influence the products and techniques used. Take, for example, the Dreamscape treatment designed to aid sleep, which consists of a soothing one-hour Decompress Massage followed by a 30-minute Collagen Boost Facial.
Guests can also book a yoga class to enhance their wellness break further, enjoy one of the events and workshops on the hotel's cultural programme, or unwind with live music and DJ nights. Bikes are also available for guests to explore the surrounding areas—ask at reception about the best routes around the city.
You're in Hoxton, so get out and about—bars, restaurants and galleries line the streets of nearby Shoreditch. The Barbican and the bustling Spitalfields Market are both within walking distance. Venture further afield towards Hackney to experience the famous Columbia Road Flower Market and the cafe culture of Broadway Market.
NEED TO KNOWS
Rooms at Art’otel Hoxton start at £182 per night.
Address: 1-3 Rivington St, London EC2A 3DT
Phone number: 0333 400 6156
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Damson Madder founder, Emma Hill, takes us behind-the-scenes of the cult label
Everything she gets up to in her 9-5
By Sofia Piza
-
Fan of low-impact sessions? These are officially the 7 best Pilates apps for boosting strength, tone and mood
You can thank us later.
By Katie Sims
-
One of favourite mascaras has had an upgrade and for less than £10 it gives you the most beautiful natural-looking flutter
Natural-looking lashes this way
By Tori Crowther
-
Easy Escapes: The Whittling House is a cosy, quaint Northern nook ideal for hikers or those who love spending time in nature
Soul-warming coastal lodging in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK? Consider us sold
By Ally Head
-
Easy Escapes: The Savoy is arguably London's most distinguished hotel offering understated elegance and impeccable service
Arguably London's most distinguished hotel
By Lauren Hughes
-
Easy Escapes: The Grove is the chicest family-friendly hotel you'll ever stay in
Luxurious for both children and adults
By Penny Goldstone
-
Easy Escapes: Treehouse Hotel London is a playful, sustainable hideaway in the sky
Ready to book your next trip?
By Ally Head
-
Easy Escapes: InterContinental Malta has it all – luxurious suites, a private beach and an exclusive rooftop pool
A luxurious stay near to the Maltese capital
By Natalie Hughes
-
Easy Escapes: The Cumberland Hotel in London offers modern elegance with musical heritage and a buzzy late-night bar
With nods throughout to the music legends that have graced its doors
By Lauren Hughes
-
Easy escapes: M Social Hotel Paris offers a sophisticated stay in the City of Lights
With Art Deco interiors and traditional French brasserie dining, it's quintessential Paris
By Marie Claire
-
Easy Escapes: The Hilton Paris Opera offers classic Parisian style in the city's cultural centre
The Hilton Paris Opera honours its rich history with decadent décor and an old-school attitude to hospitality
By Lauren Hughes