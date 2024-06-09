Easy Escapes: The Cumberland Hotel in London offers modern elegance with musical heritage and a buzzy late-night bar

The Cumberland Hotel celebrates London's eclectic music scene, honouring the capital's rich heritage with its themed spaces and buzzing late-night music bar, SOUND Café where you can catch live acts every night of the week. A far cry from stuffy or formal London hotels, the focus is firmly on enjoyment, with a welcoming attitude, sharing-style American food, and a busy events schedule including cocktail making.

Just off Oxford Street, within a five-minute stroll of Hyde Park's expansive green spaces, sits The Cumberland Hotel. It's the perfect spot for a UK-based staycation in the city, whether you're planning a cultural weekend, shopping trip or foodie getaway with Michelin hotspot Mayfair just nearby. And, if you're looking to explore more of London, Marble Arch London Underground is just around the corner.

In a previous life, it was known as Hard Rock London, with music legends such as Diana Ross, Jimi Hendrix, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and Madonna gracing its doors. It's a property steeped in musical history—and they've incorporated it throughout. Here's why you should add The Cumberland Hotel to your must-visit London hotels list.

The rooms

(Image credit: The Cumberland Hotel)

The hotel is huge. There are 900 rooms, but thanks to the tasteful modern decor, it manages to offer an element of calm. There are several room categories to choose from; Classic Single, Double and Twin, Gold Single, Double and Twin and Executive, as well as 18 spacious suites—many of which have views over the iconic Hyde Park. Suites and Executive Rooms include a VIP check-in experience, plus access to the ‘Backstage’ Executive Lounge, with complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the day.

The rooms boast a designated workspace and speedy Wi-Fi—perfect for those who need to balance business and leisure. Other amenities include luxurious Hypnos beds and mattresses for a comfy night's sleep away from home, a flat-screen TV and complimentary toiletries. Electric guitars with personal amplifiers can be ordered to the rooms and suites for those who really want to honour the hotel's musical heritage.

The food

(Image credit: The Cumberland Hotel)

The food at SOUND Café is worth shouting about, with an Americana-inspired menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a relaxed setting as well as an American twist on afternoon tea (think macaroni cheese bites and mini Oreo milkshakes) and bottomless brunch sessions with tempting cocktails.

Dishes include the London Double-Decker Cheeseburger, deep south-inspired Fried Chicken Burger and the Suft&Turf Burger, as well as classic dishes like Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Mac ‘n’ Cheese and a range of starters, sharers and salads. As well as American-inspired dishes, guests can also enjoy Barrel and Stone stone-baked pizzas.

There's also Momentus Restaurant in the main section of the hotel, which is more of a relaxed setting serving European classics with a British twist. The pre-theatre dinner menu includes three courses for £24.95 between 5-7 pm.

(Image credit: The Cumberland Hotel)

SOUND has earned a reputation as the place to go for unusual cocktails, with options like the Green Goddess, a mix of Absolut Vanilla vodka, Tia Maria matcha and home-made matcha cream, as well as classics such as the Espresso Martini, Long Island Iced Tea and Piña Colada.

The experiences

(Image credit: The Cumberland Hotel)

There's a busy events calendar at SOUND Café with a vast range of live musical talents seven days a week, from emerging new artists to upcoming DJs and funk, soul and Motown nights. Staying open until 2 am Thursday until Saturday, it's modelled as a late-night music hangout with a speakeasy feel. You can see the full schedule here.

While SOUND is first and foremost a music bar, it also houses the SOUND Sports Bar where guests can enjoy live sports with nine 4K flat screens and cosy seating areas. The SOUND Cocktail Masterclass, priced at £45 per person, allows guests to learn how to make cocktails at home, with the help of the venue's expert bartenders. As well as a lesson in mixology, the price includes a welcome drink, two cocktails and a two-course meal. If you're more into sampling cocktails than making them, the venue's happy hour offers 2-4-1 cocktails every day, 5-7 pm.

(Image credit: The Cumberland Hotel)

As well as the hotel's destination restaurant, sports bar and live music venue, facilities include a modern gym on-site, open between 7 am and 10 pm. The property is also dog-friendly, with pet-friendly rooms which include a doggie bowl, toys and treats.

Need to know

Address: Great Cumberland Place, London, W1H 7DL

Rooms at The Cumberland Hotel start at £190 for a Double Room (B&B) and you can book through the hotel's website or phone at: 020 7523 5053.

For more information on SOUND visit the venue's website.