Contours of Belonging is the must-visit London exhibition that blends art and jewellery in a powerful exploration of human connection

Contours of Belonging is a visually stunning new exhibition showcasing the work of award-winning fine jeweller and artist Kassandra Gordon. Working with Redbridge residents near the exhibition's home at SPACE in Ilford, Gordon focuses on themes around identity, community, and how our environment can shape a sense of belonging.

Jewellery is one of the world's oldest art forms, but we rarely see it take centre stage for an exhibition in the art world. Gordon's work covers new ground in this respect, using jewellery as a lens to explore human connection.

Gordon's jewellery archive, displayed in the exhibition, acts as a memory bank. Each piece tells a story, weaving in narratives around Gordon's personal history and those she's worked with along the way. Jewellery is at the forefront of Gordon's rich tapestry of work. The artist also weaves film, photography, installation and sculpture into the exhibition for an impactful look at its core themes of belonging and identity.

Contours of Belonging explores how jewellery can be much more than just aesthetics. Not only is jewellery a form of self-expression, a wearable art form that tells us more about its wearer, but Gordon's work also looks at how jewellery can be part of personal and cultural archiving.

(Image credit: Contours of Belonging)

To shape the exhibition, Gordon spoke with 19 Redbridge residents to explore the depths of her local community for the project. The artist held creative workshops, inviting her neighbours to collaborate on her designs.

The exhibition, which kicked off on 11th September and will run until 14th December, is at the gallery and event venue SPACE in Ilford. Due to an influx of immigration in recent years, Ilford is one of the most multicultural towns in the UK. This adds to the diversity of Gordon's fascinating exhibition, which explores cultural and heritage themes — and asks what belonging truly means in the modern world.

In a documentary on the project Ilford and Me, Redbridge residents share how their personal histories shaped their designs while working with Kassandra.

Anne Koice Manuales explains: "My parents emigrated from the Philippines to here, and definitely since being in London, it's [Redbridge] the longest borough I've stayed in." Manuales also spoke about how many Redbridge residents are attracted to Ilford because it's "so naturally diverse."

(Image credit: Contours of Belonging)

Manuales explained how she wanted to represent Ilford and her Phillipeno heritage through their jewellery designs for the Contours of Belonging project. The ring she designed depicts the Sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines, and similar flowers found in Ilford's Valentine Park.

Contours of Belonging spotlights East London's Ilford, shifting perceptions around the area known for its urban setting and vast shopping centre. But the exhibition spotlights the town's peaceful green spaces, including Valentines Park, the largest public park in Redbridge, the picturesque pathway along the River Roding, and Gordon's love of Wanstead Park.

Contours of Belonging is open to the public on Wednesdays (11am-5pm) and Saturdays (11am-3pm) or via a private appointment.

Contours of Belonging will run until 14th December at SPACE in Ilford. You can find out more on the venue's website.

Opening Hours: Wednesdays 11am-5pm, Saturdays 11am-3pm, and by appointment