Attention all key workers! WIN courtside tickets to Wimbledon 2021

Please, read our T&Cs below before entering: 18+, UK only1) Only one entry per person, per email address will be accepted. Multiple entries, or entries suspected of foul play will be disqualified.

2) One entrant will be selected at random, from all correct entries.

3) The prize is non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers, promotions, or discounts.

4) No part of the prize(s) is exchangeable for cash or any other prize.

5) By entering the competition, you signify your agreement with these terms and conditions.

6) This competition is open to UK mainland residents who are key workers.

7) To check if you’re a key worker, please refer to this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-maintaining-educational-provision/guidance-for-schools-colleges-and-local-authorities-on-maintaining-educational-provision#critical-workers

8) For further information, please refer to our rules of play here: https://comps.marieclaire.co.uk/rules

9) The competition will be open until midnight on Monday Jul 13th, 2020. Entries received after this date will not be considered.

10) The selected entrant will then be contacted via email by Monday July 20th. This email will confirm that the entrant has been selected as a winner however in order to confirm they are an eligible winner, the entrant will be required to provide proof that they are a key worker by sending a scanned copy of their staff ID via email.

11) On the occasion that the entrant does not reply to the email within seven days or cannot provide a scan of their valid ID staff to prove that they are a key worker, another entrant will be picked.

12) Once confirmed, the winner will receive on one pair (two single) tickets for Wimbledon 2021, with lunch, drinks and afternoon tea at the Evian VIP Suite. No cash equivalent.

13) The exact date will be confirmed closer to the time. No travel or accommodation is included.

14) On the occasion that Wimbledon 2021 cannot go ahead next year, the winner will instead be granted with the same prize but for the 2022 tournament.