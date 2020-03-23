A virtual dog show is happening and it’s exactly what we need right now

Jadie Troy-Pryde

If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits, we’ve got some great news: online directory Dog Furiendly (which helps pet owners find dog friendly events in the UK) is now organising a virtual dog show – which sounds like exactly what we need at the moment.

They’ve launched a campaign, Bark Aid, to bring some doggo joy into our lives while also raising money for charities who need supporting during the coronavirus outbreak. By teaming up with dog businesses, they will be raising funds by hosting virtual events and encouraging people to keep on top of their physical and mental health during this period of self-isolation and social distancing.

So how can you get involved in the virtual dog show?

All you have to do is submit snaps of your pet pooch – and if you’ve been working from home lately, you’ve probably got your fair share of new pup content.

View this post on Instagram

Double tap if you’re ready for the biggest virtual dog show the UK has ever seen? 🇬🇧 Join us and a whole host of other tail-wagging businesses to raise funds for charities that desperately need support to cope with Coronavirus (COVID-19). 🙏 Together, we are #barkaid2020, aiming to lift community spirits and help ease the pressure of the community by supporting charities that need funds the most. ❤️ But wait, what is a virtual dog show I hear you woof? It’s a fun dog show, where you can upload photos from the comfort of your home! 🏡 There’s over 15 tail-wagging categories to enter in total with 8 more being announced over the coming weeks. 🤗 Categories include ‘Fabulous Fella’ (best male dog), ‘Gorgeous Girl’ (best female dog), Golden Oldie (dog’s over the age of 8) and more. Top dogs will have the chance to win rosettes and prizes. 🏆 All categories raise vital funds for those charities in need such as @fareshare who redistribute food to frontline charities, @streetvetuk_ who provide support to homeless pet owners and @age_uk the leading charity for older people. ❤️ Bark Aid will also raise funds and awareness for animal rescue charities who are at capacity and feeling increasing pressure as the virus spreads. 😳 Entries for ‘Bark Aid’ cost £1.50 per category and are open from now until the 23rd April. For more infor or to get involved visit dogfuriendly.com/barkaid (link in bio). 😁 PLEASE share this or tag someone below who may like to get involved. The bigger this dog show getsx the better for the sake of our vulnerable communities. 🙏

A post shared by Dog Furiendly (@dogfuriendly) on

Dog Furiendly said: ‘On Monday 23rd March, we’ll be launching a virtual dog show to support communities and raise funds for charities that desperately need support to cope with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘What is a virtual dog show I hear you woof? It’s very similar to a fun dog show! Instead, you upload photos in a series of fun categories from the comfort of your home with the chance to win rosettes and prizes. Each category will raise funds for a charity in need such as FareShare who redistribute food to frontline charities and Age UK the leading charity for older people. We’ll also raise funds and awareness for animal rescue charities who are feeling increasing pressure as the virus spreads.’

There are over 15 categories to enter including Fabulous Fella (best male dog), Gorgeous Girl (best female dog), and Golden Oldie (dogs over the age of 8), with 8 more being announced over the coming weeks.

Your pet pooch will have the chance to win prizes, and entries for Bark Aid cost £1.50 per category and will be open until April 23rd.

Good luck!

