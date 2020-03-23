A virtual dog show is happening and it’s exactly what we need right now

If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits, we’ve got some great news: online directory Dog Furiendly (which helps pet owners find dog friendly events in the UK) is now organising a virtual dog show – which sounds like exactly what we need at the moment.

They’ve launched a campaign, Bark Aid, to bring some doggo joy into our lives while also raising money for charities who need supporting during the coronavirus outbreak. By teaming up with dog businesses, they will be raising funds by hosting virtual events and encouraging people to keep on top of their physical and mental health during this period of self-isolation and social distancing.

So how can you get involved in the virtual dog show?

All you have to do is submit snaps of your pet pooch – and if you’ve been working from home lately, you’ve probably got your fair share of new pup content.

Dog Furiendly said: ‘On Monday 23rd March, we’ll be launching a virtual dog show to support communities and raise funds for charities that desperately need support to cope with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

‘What is a virtual dog show I hear you woof? It’s very similar to a fun dog show! Instead, you upload photos in a series of fun categories from the comfort of your home with the chance to win rosettes and prizes. Each category will raise funds for a charity in need such as FareShare who redistribute food to frontline charities and Age UK the leading charity for older people. We’ll also raise funds and awareness for animal rescue charities who are feeling increasing pressure as the virus spreads.’

There are over 15 categories to enter including Fabulous Fella (best male dog), Gorgeous Girl (best female dog), and Golden Oldie (dogs over the age of 8), with 8 more being announced over the coming weeks.

Your pet pooch will have the chance to win prizes, and entries for Bark Aid cost £1.50 per category and will be open until April 23rd.

Good luck!