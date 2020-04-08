Potterheads, unite – a virtual Harry Potter quiz is coming to your living room

Potterheads are being treated to lots of magical offerings during the lockdown, from an online wizarding world exhibition courtesy of the British Library to a brand new Harry Potter platform from JK Rowling herself.

But if that’s not enough, Eventure will be hosting an extra special virtual quiz for anybody who needs to flex their Potter knowledge muscle.

There will be eight rounds, each with ten questions, and it will take about 90 minutes to complete the quiz. Answers will be shared at the end of each round, and while there aren’t any official prizes for the winners simply knowing that you are the biggest Potterhead out there is enough, right? Especially if you invite your friends to join in and your final scorecard is higher…

The organisers wrote: ‘We are on lockdown & times like these require us all to stick together and have fun and we want to help! Following on from our successful FRIENDS quiz, we will continue to do a virtual quiz every Friday during lockdown.

‘Next up, Harry Potter!’

If you want to get involved, just ‘like’ the Eventures Facebook page and donate £2+ to their JustGiving page. All money raised will be donated to the NHS.

It also states: ‘Trust your Harry Potter knowledge and put yourselves to the test – please don’t Google, you’ll just spoil your fun!’

So no cheating and let the years of reading and re-reading the epic series pull you through.

The quiz will start at 7.30pm on Friday 17th April 2020.

Quill and parchment at the ready!