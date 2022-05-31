Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

By now you’ll have heard that this year’s sponsor for Love Island is eBay UK, making them the first ever pre-loved fashion brand to partner with the hit reality show.

This morning, Marie Claire UK Sustainability Editor Ally Head got an exclusive sneak peek first look at the second-hand fits the Islanders will be sporting from Monday when the show kicks off.

Centred around four key themes, the outfits are all secondhand and have been sourced from eBay, charity shops, vintage stores and more, unlike their fast fashion sponsors of previous years.

Some were originally sold on the high street while many others are vintage gems and designer brands, including Gucci, Balmain, Moschino, Christopher Kane and more.

The clothes span noughties inspired trends, chain mail crop tops, Flamenco-inspired dresses, Levi denim and more and are split into four key themes:

Blurred Lines

Love Me Forever

Y2K

Dopamine Dressing.

All of the items have been curated by celebrity stylist and second-hand enthusiast, Amy Bannerman, who’s previously styled stars including Dua Lipa and Rita Ora).

Speaking at the event this morning, she shared that she’s hoping that the contestants will showcase their personalities by wearing the items in different ways, further showing the general public that secondhand clothes have a place in everyone’s wardrobe.

She’s said: “I have used eBay to buy and sell pre-loved items for over 20 years and have found so many fashion gems along the way. There is nothing more satisfying than winning something you have always lusted after – for example, I found a velvet Christopher Kane dress I have had on my mental shopping list for ages.”

“It was £90 but retails in store now for £995… if that doesn’t make you want to shop pre-loved I don’t know what will.”

“To be able to take on this project and shop for the Islanders is a career highlight for my team and I. We have been shopping up a storm on eBay, speaking to so many wonderful pre-loved sellers, and curating edits for each of the Islanders this summer.”

What are the pre-loved Love Island clothes like?

Getting an exclusive first look at the pre-loved clothes the Islanders will be wearing, I was really pleasantly surprised – from cropped Levi shorts, to Ralph Lauren oversized shirts styled as dresses with chunky Moschino belts, the collection really gives me hope that the world will realise just how amazing shopping secondhand can be.

You can find real hidden gems, unique pieces that no one else has, and designer steals, too – all of the designer items were bought for a steal of their normal retail price, the stylist shared.

Here’s hoping this year’s programme showcases both sustainability and slightly more creative style.

Theme one: Blurred Lines

Think suit jackets, cut off jeans, oversized shirts and short shorts, blurred lines, in Bannerman’s words, is a Harry-Styles-meets-Hailey-Bieber inspired collection which aims to blur gender boundaries and encourage both genders to be more experimental with their style.

Amy Bannerman said: “This trend will see a blurring of lines between gendered dressing. The boys will dress with more feminine cues in lighter fabrics, florals, micro shorts, and a softer palette, while the girls will embrace tailoring and cut off men’s shirts, suit jackets with a bralette underneath and boxer shorts worn as shorts.”

“Think boy meets girl. Girl meets boy. The inspiration for the men is a toned-down Harry Styles and for the girls Hailey Bieber.”

She continues: “Alongside the runways, from Altuzarra, to Saint Laurent and Vuitton, which showed tailoring as a trend this season, this is the trend that incorporates alterations, chopping things off to give them a new life and reimagining the way we wear clothes. I personally have had a lot of fun with this trend and am really excited to see it in the villa.”

Theme two: Love Me Forever

Are you a fan of basic white tees, denim shorts, and little black dresses? Then you’ll love the Love Me Forever collection.

Bannerman adds: “This is a trend which isn’t a trend. True sustainable shopping is investing in the pieces that will last you a lifetime. Amazing jeans, classic button-down shirts, a muted palette, the perfect white T-shirt and cut off denim shorts. The LBD lives in this theme with iconic dresses by Versace, Alaïa, Christopher Kane, Gucci and Herve Leger.”

“I would love to see the Islanders styling up these classics in combination with other themes and items from their own wardrobes as they will be totally interchangeable and go with everything.”

Theme three: Y2K

One of the biggest trends of 2022 – yes, Tammy Girl is back -Y2K dressing is all about noughties dressing. Think crop tops, co-ords, basketball vests and flares, alongside a lookalike of that Miu Miu micro miniskirt.

Bannerman explains: “With all the early 2000 favourites making a comeback, this will without a doubt be one of the biggest trends this season. I’ve seen designers including Versace and Blumarine all reference this era on the runway and I’ve opted for lots of micro minis, most famously heroed by Miu Miu, to help the girls have their own Y2K moment.”

“This theme is full on Britney and Paris circa 2000, which has been translated to the wardrobes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid for 2022. Expect to see the girls wear backless tops, slip dresses, bumster jeans and low rise skirts. While the boys will be in basketball vests, looser jeans and trucker caps”.

Theme four: Dopamine dressing

Think all things bright, bold, neon and fun – there are plenty of Hawaiian shirts and cherry dresses in this collection, alongside neon mini dresses and zebra print items.

Amy Bannerman explains: “This one is a pure and total joy. It’s all about an explosion of colour and print, neons, Hawaiian florals, print clashing, sequins, high shine and metallics and wearing all of this with equally mood enhancing accessories. The dresses are the new LBD (Little Bright Dress), glamorous, colourful, with loads of different styles, mini, maxi and everything in-between.”

“This trend was seen on lots of the runways and the high street have picked it up in a big way. I really love how wearing statement clothing can bring to life your personality and encourage self expression.”

