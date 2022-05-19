Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Marking a huge step forwards for sustainable fashion.

Love Island producers have announced that this year, clothes will be sourced secondhand from eBay, rather than via a fast fashion sponsor as in previous years.

This marks a first for the reality TV show and a huge step forward for sustainability, too.

All islanders will have the option to wear secondhand, pre-loved clothes on the show – there will be a wardrobe in the villa filled with eBay items – with the resale site stepping on board as the show’s first-ever “Pre-Loved Fashion Partner.”

Fast fashion is hugely damaging to the environment, with the second-largest carbon footprint of the major polluters.

Plus, interest in preloved fashion is only growing – eBay share that in the last year, searches for “preloved clothes” have multiplied eightfold. One pre-loved fashion item has sold every second this year on eBay UK.

Video you may like:

The online marketplace has long been on a mission to change the way we shop and, by coupling up with what they’re calling “the hottest show on TV”, they hope to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping.

Jemma Tadd, Head of Fashion at eBay UK said: “We’re so excited to partner with Love Island this year and put pre-loved fashion, centre stage. The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping – even if this means buying or selling one or two pre-loved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction.”

“We can’t wait to change the conversation and dress the Islanders in pre-loved outfits for the very first time.”

Mike Spencer, the Executive Producer of Love Island, agreed, adding: “We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner. As a show, we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.”

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring.”

Owner of peer-to-peer fashion rental app By Rotation Eshita Kabra-Davies added: “I am so elated to see the announcement of this partnership. Reality TV stars have such power in the UK and can really influence the general public and flying the flag for sustainable fashion is undoubtedly going to have a huge impact.”

Celebrity stylist and secondhand enthusiast Amy Bannerman will be styling this year’s Islanders, having previously coordinated looks for the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness and Lena Dunham.

Extending the life cycle of clothes and encouraging the nation to do the same is something we’re very here for at Marie Claire UK – bravo to both the Love Island and eBay teams.