Tammy Girl is back – and on ASOS right now

Like a butterfly-print tee rising from the ashes, 90s and Y2K brand Tammy Girl is officially back. As the go-to brand of choice for noughties teenage girls and school discos, the brand has returned in a glorious shower of mesh tops, mini skirts and endless pinks.

The brand, which originally closed in 2005, has returned under the umbrella of Daisy Street. Tay Singh, the managing editor of Tay Singh, told Cosmopolitan the re-launch of Tammy Girl was an ‘exciting move‘ for the brand, which aligns with their Gen Z and millennial-focused collections.

There are currently 29 different Tammy Girl pieces up for grabs exclusively through ASOS, ranging from sparkly logo-printed hoodies to daring mesh crop tops in vibrant prints. Where there’s a Y2K aesthetic, there’s a butterfly and the collection is packed with them – ranging from printed mesh tops and dresses to edgy one-shouldered crop tops.

Prices begin at £16 for a vest or crop top, ranging up to £38 for a pinstriped mini dress.

Fans have celebrated the surprise return of the brand, with one user tweeting, “not sure I will ever emotionally recover from Tammy Girl being revived and stocked on ASOS.”

Another user said the return of Tammy Girl meant “we’re mere months away from seeing pop girlies perform in diamante vest tops that say things like COOL CHICK and WILD THING.”

Others reminisced on their own favourite Tammy Girl purchases when they were younger, with one user talking about an iconic black and pink fishnet top while another shared a picture of a Tammy Girl top featuring a floral cat and crochet sleeves.

On the other hand, some users have also criticised the relaunch for its failure to include plus-size clothing with sizes only going up to UK size 16. After being asked about the lack of plus-size clothing options on the Tammy Girl Instagram account, the brand responded, ‘We are currently working on a full inclusive range and will be launching it soon.’

Are you excited about the return of Tammy Girl?