Christmas has come early - grab £370 worth of sexy toys for just £120

We brought you our guide to the best beauty advent calendars this week, and in other, slightly saucier news, behold: our edit of the best sex toy advent calendars.

Sure, it may seem a little early for Christmas shopping, but given how fast this year has flown by already (and how popular our edits to the best sex toys, sex toys for couples and eco-friendly sex toys are), we thought it best to be ahead of the curve.

Just like certain beauty calendars, sex toys calendars fly off the shelves at break-neck speed thanks to the exciting bargains they offer. Take the new Lovehoney offering, for example; with a bold new look for 2021, you’ll enjoy a wide selection of seriously exciting products – twenty four, to be exact – at a third of regular price.

The bumper box of goodies includes bondage gear, sex position cards, foreplay dice and more, with one five-star reviewer saying: “It will make one of the best and kinkiest months of the year even better,” and a Lovehoney spokesperson adding: “The advent calendar is our way of saying thank you to our customers and spreading Christmas joy after a really tough couple of years.”

Another kinky calendar to hit shelves already is the gender-neutral EasyToys Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar for 2021. Enjoy twenty four toys for just £111, all with a purple starlight theme promising to combine ‘pleasure and acceptance and provide you with a lifetime of delightful moments.’ Sounds pretty good to us…

Keep your eyes on this page as, as your relationships editor, I’ll be sure to update this page regularly with all the best deals and offers pre-December. And remember, act fast: these calendars really do offer a great bargain and normally sell out pretty fast. (Read our guide to how to clean your sex toys, here).

