Christmas has come early - grab £370 worth of sexy toys for just £120
We brought you our guide to the best beauty advent calendars this week, and in other, slightly saucier news, behold: our edit of the best sex toy advent calendars.
Sure, it may seem a little early for Christmas shopping, but given how fast this year has flown by already (and how popular our edits to the best sex toys, sex toys for couples and eco-friendly sex toys are), we thought it best to be ahead of the curve.
Just like certain beauty calendars, sex toys calendars fly off the shelves at break-neck speed thanks to the exciting bargains they offer. Take the new Lovehoney offering, for example; with a bold new look for 2021, you’ll enjoy a wide selection of seriously exciting products – twenty four, to be exact – at a third of regular price.
The bumper box of goodies includes bondage gear, sex position cards, foreplay dice and more, with one five-star reviewer saying: “It will make one of the best and kinkiest months of the year even better,” and a Lovehoney spokesperson adding: “The advent calendar is our way of saying thank you to our customers and spreading Christmas joy after a really tough couple of years.”
Another kinky calendar to hit shelves already is the gender-neutral EasyToys Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar for 2021. Enjoy twenty four toys for just £111, all with a purple starlight theme promising to combine ‘pleasure and acceptance and provide you with a lifetime of delightful moments.’ Sounds pretty good to us…
Keep your eyes on this page as, as your relationships editor, I’ll be sure to update this page regularly with all the best deals and offers pre-December. And remember, act fast: these calendars really do offer a great bargain and normally sell out pretty fast. (Read our guide to how to clean your sex toys, here).
Best Sex Of Your Life Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar – £120 | Lovehoney
Lovehoney's 2021 sex toy advent calendar is designed for double trouble; with toys for couples, it's for you and your beau. Enjoy £370 worth of treats for just £120, including the Womanizer Classic which costs £119.99 on its own. FYI, they promise that the sequence of 24 gifts is 'carefully choreographed to build up erotic tension for a fantastic finale on Christmas Eve'.... who's in?
EasyToys Naughty & Nice Advent Calendar 2021 – £111.09 | Loveboxxx
Ready to experiment? This 24-toy calendar from EasyToys promises to help you get in touch with your ultimate desires this Christmas.
The EasyToys Naughty & Nice Advent Calendar 2021 offers 24 kinky gifts for just £111.09, will be delivered for free and in discreet packaging, too. What more could you want?