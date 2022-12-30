Satisfyer Heat Wave review: “Like the sound of a heated rabbit vibrator? Then you'll love this toy.."

You'll likely have heard of Satisfyer, a brand known for their suction vibrators like the Pro 2+. That said, that's not all they make - they also sell a range of heated sex toys - which is where my Satisfyer Heat Wave review comes in.

Like the sound of a rabbit vibrator that not only heats up to 39 degrees but has multiple functions? Then you'll like this toy - it's a very fun and functional option.

Never tried a heated sex toy? They're totally safe and can also be amazing to use if you have pelvic pain or tightness issues (the heat can make solo sex more pleasurable).

On the hunt for one of the best sex toys to add to your treasure trove? You're in the right place. I'm Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist who's all for sex toys that make things more enjoyable. Keep reading on to find out how the Satisfyer Heat Wave does just that.

Satisfyer Heat Wave review “I thought I’d be overwhelmed by the options, but I was very satisfied”

(opens in new tab) Satisfyer Heat Wave View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Satisyfer Heat Wave is not only a dual stimulator rabbit vibrator (that is, it stimulates both your clitoris and G-spot), but it heats up and can be controlled via an app on your phone, too - ideal for partner play. Download the Satisfyer Connect App and connect to the toy via Bluetooth and you're good to go with a whole roster of extras, quirks and games. Like the sound of a heated vibrator? So do we...

Special features - what sets it apart from competitors?

The Satisfyer vibrator has a whole range of options that make it pretty unique (plus, with twelve vibration settings, even if you just used it as a regular old vibrator, it'd be worth a go).

On the app, you can try Program Play - where you program your own vibration settings to suit your pleasure - Live Control - a unique vibration pattern created by gliding your finger up and down the touch screen of your phone - and even Ambient Sound - a vibration setting which reacts to sounds around. It could be the sounds of a lover moaning during sex or even the sounds of music in the room. With ambient sounds it’s all about what’s going on around you and how this can turn you on further.

It also offers Remote Play, which allows your partner to connect to the sex toy and control its various vibrations intensities and patterns. Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship or just want to add an element of surprise into your bedroom explorations, it can be exhilarating to let go of control.

Plus, the fun part - the Heat Wave setting on the app means the vibrator can heat up to 39 degrees. When I tested, I found this a cosy temperature for insertion. Simply start the heat function by using the "on" button or the app - it only takes five minutes for the shaft to get nice and warm.



How to use the Satisfyer Heat Wave and how it was

From the moment I opened the box, I was already excited to try the Satisfyer Heat Wave toy and app.

Once I had charged the sex toy fully, the first thing I tested was how hot the sex toy could get. I sat eagerly on my bed and waited for five or so minutes after pressing the temperature button. The result? The toy was warm to the touch, but not so hot I couldn't use it on my bare skin.

Sticking with basics, I began by exploring the vibrations settings. After some lubrication and foreplay, the combination of intense rumbly vibrations against both my G-spot and clitoris worked a treat.

When testing, I found that the Satisfyer Heat Wave toy heats the right spots perfectly. I also found that the warmth meant the insertion was more enjoyable than using room-temperature silicone sex toys.

I’ve explored all the Satisfyer Connect app options and found that depending on my mood they can all work equally well. They stay connected to the sex toy, unlike some other app-controlled sex toys which have glitches and disconnect part-way through play. The vibrations also sync up better than some other app-controlled devices which can sometimes have a lag effect. It's a well-designed app-controlled sex toy and affordable, too.

(Image credit: Ness Cooper)

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the Satisfyer Heat Wave toy is waterproof, it’s fairly easy to clean. The silicone can be washed with your standard antibacterial sex toy cleaner and water. Once it is dry, it’s recommended that you store it away from other sex toys - purchasing a storage bag may help extend the life of your Satisfyer product.

About Satisfyer the brand

Satisfyer is a globally known sex toy brand for a reason - its ethos is inclusivity and they produce hundreds of sex toys in a wide range of designs, colours, and styles.

Their app also focuses on making sex toys more accessible in a wide range of imaginative ways.

Should I buy it?

My honest Satisfyer Heat Wave review? It's a real all-rounder. It's one of the most functional and fun sex toys out there due to its amazing app function - there really is a whole roster of possibilities available on the Satisfyer Connect app.

I thoroughly enjoyed the heated element paired with strong but not overpowering vibrations for both internal and external pleasure.

I highly recommend it for either solo or coupled sex.