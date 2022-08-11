Ruby Glow Blush review: “If you’ve never tried a ride-on sex toy before, this one’s for you.”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

“It linked-up my erogenous zones as the vibrations mapped out various routes to pleasure”

Hands up if you’ve ever heard of a ride-on sex toy? If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat. The Ruby Glow Blush – a sex toy current doing the rounds as a must-try – is a ride-on vibrator dubbed as one of the best sex toys to try ASAP. Keen to know more? Then you’ll have to keep scrolling for my Ruby Glow Blush review.

So how does it work? Well, once removed from its seated dock, it to be used as either an internal or external wand massager – double whammy. Usually, ride-on vibrators are large and bulky, but the Ruby Glow Blush is a petite sex toy best used seated on a chair or pillow (hence the label “ride-on” – as you quite literally ride on it).

Ruby Glow Blush pros:

Rechargeable

Waterproof

Ride-on sex toy

Compact

Can be used externally and internally

Has a G-spot tip

Clitoral and anus stimulating nubs

Remote controlled

Comfortable to straddle

Hands-free option

Three motors

Ruby Glow Blush cons:

Can’t be inserted anally

Can take time to reach orgasm with

Confusing controls

Not very strong

Silicone a bit hard when seated.

Read a sex toy review in the past? Then the chances are you’ve read some of my content before. My name’s Ness Cooper and I’m a sexologist who’s tested hundreds of sex toys over the years. All too often I come across tech claiming to be innovative, yet it lacks oomf (not to mention functionality) in the bedroom.

Ruby Glow Blush review: “The ride-on sex toy offered pleasure I wasn’t expecting.”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

So, more about the Ruby Glow Blush. As above, it’s a ride-on sex toy that’s best known for its compact size – normally, ride-on toys are large, costly, and intimidating sex machines.

This makes it somewhat unique – plus, an added bonus the toy boasts is that it can be removed from its charging dock (again, not something other ride-on’s allow). This means it can be used in a myriad of ways – both as a ride on, as an insertable vibrator, and as a G-spot toy.

FYI, normally ride-on’s need multiple attachments, but the Ruby Glow Blush doesn’t require any to be enjoyed in various adventurous ways.

How to use the Ruby Glow Blush and how it was

Onto my Ruby Glow Blush review. After charging both the main wand and remote, I started exploring the toy from the main sex position its designed for – seated. I sat with the toy positioned under my vulva and found each curve rested against its targeted area. As I explored the motors and different setting options. I could feel vibrations travel throughout my vulva, with particular focus on my clitoris, vaginal opening, premium, and anus (although this depended on which motor combination I was on).

I found the standard setting the most enjoyable (the lower vibration setting felt a bit too weak for my taste). The shape surprised me by being so comfortable to sit on, which also helped relieve some of my pelvic tension – occupational hazard.

I tried experimenting with grinding on the sex toy in different ways and the wand vibrator stayed in position even when I was getting carried away. While I didn’t orgasm easily with the Ruby Glow Blush when used as a ride-on, I did enjoy using it and found it a great way to experience hands-free pleasure (a bit like with the Lovehoney Love Egg)

As an insertable G-spot wand, the curved tip hit my G-spot instantly. I was able to use one hand to control the remote, meaning I could focus on rocking the tip over my G-spot and become fully absorbed with the sensations, leading to a pleasing G-spot orgasm. With multiple motors along the shaft of the wand too, I really did like the surround-sound feeling they offered inside my vagina and how I could feel vibrations in my G-spot, vaginal entrance, and even travel through my vaginal walls to my clitoris.

How to keep it maintains and clean

Even the remote is completely waterproof, meaning you can wash all the parts of the Ruby Glow Blush in warm water and your standard sex toy cleaner.

Once dry, the wand part of toy can be placed back in its docking station ready for the next time you want to take a ride.

About the Ruby Glow brand

Tabitha Rayne is an erotic writer and designer of the Ruby Glow Dusk and Ruby Glow Blush.

All Ruby Glow products are made by Rocks Off which is a UK sex toy manufacturer behind one of the most well-known bullet vibrators, the RO-80mm. Fun fact: the toy has sold over five million globally.

Should I buy it?

It’s the toy for you if you’re after something that offers options, various forms of stimulation, and multiple ways to explore sweet spots and erogenous zones.

The ride-on feature is definitely a winner, even though it can be a slow start on the journey to orgasm.