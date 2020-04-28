These are the most popular double-barrelled baby names in the UK

If you’re expecting this year, you’ve probably spent hours scrolling through all the baby name lists that the internet has to offer – whether you’re looking at the smartest baby names, the predicted most popular baby names of 2020, the rarest baby names or the cutest Disney inspired baby names.
But with so many options, you’ve probably found that more than one moniker tops your list. So if you can’t whittle it down to one, why not think about a double-barrelled name?
They’re proving to be more and more popular, and a report from Cosmopolitan UK which looked at the Office of National Statistics (ONS) for baby name data in 2018 found that parents are opting to double up on first names for something a little more unique.
It shows that when it comes to the most popular double-barrelled girls names, adding Rose or Mae seems to be a current trend, and when looking at the most popular double-barrelled boys names, James and Lee come out on top.
So if you’re in need of inspiration and are tempted to try two monikers, take a look at the most popular double-barrelled baby names in England and Wales…
Most popular double-barrelled girls names
- Amelia-Rose
- Ava-Rose
- Ella-Rose
- Isla-Rose
- Ivy-Rose
- Lily-Rose
- Olivia-Rose
- Bella-Rose
- Gracie-Mae
- Mia-Rose
- Harper-Rose
- Ava-Grace
- Lily-Mae
- Lilly-Rose
- Ava-Mae
- Elsie-Mae
- Lilly-Mae
- Evia-Rose
- Daisy-Mae
- Sienna-Rose
Most popular double-barrelled boys names
- Tommy-Lee
- Alfie-James
- Riley-James
- Harley-James
- Abu0Bakr
- Reggie-Lee
- Leo-James
- Harvey-Lee
- Logan-James
- Lucas-James
- Noah-James
- Oliver-James
- Tyler-James
- Carter-James
- Harley-Jay
- Hunter-Lee
- John-James
- Jacob-James
- Alfie-Jay
- John-Paul
So if you just can’t choose between your two favourite names, use this as a starting point and get creative!