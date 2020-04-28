These are the most popular double-barrelled baby names in the UK

If you’re expecting this year, you’ve probably spent hours scrolling through all the baby name lists that the internet has to offer – whether you’re looking at the smartest baby names, the predicted most popular baby names of 2020, the rarest baby names or the cutest Disney inspired baby names.

But with so many options, you’ve probably found that more than one moniker tops your list. So if you can’t whittle it down to one, why not think about a double-barrelled name?

They’re proving to be more and more popular, and a report from Cosmopolitan UK which looked at the Office of National Statistics (ONS) for baby name data in 2018 found that parents are opting to double up on first names for something a little more unique.

It shows that when it comes to the most popular double-barrelled girls names, adding Rose or Mae seems to be a current trend, and when looking at the most popular double-barrelled boys names, James and Lee come out on top.

So if you’re in need of inspiration and are tempted to try two monikers, take a look at the most popular double-barrelled baby names in England and Wales…

Most popular double-barrelled girls names

Amelia-Rose Ava-Rose Ella-Rose Isla-Rose Ivy-Rose Lily-Rose Olivia-Rose Bella-Rose Gracie-Mae Mia-Rose Harper-Rose Ava-Grace Lily-Mae Lilly-Rose Ava-Mae Elsie-Mae Lilly-Mae Evia-Rose Daisy-Mae Sienna-Rose

Most popular double-barrelled boys names

Tommy-Lee Alfie-James Riley-James Harley-James Abu0Bakr Reggie-Lee Leo-James Harvey-Lee Logan-James Lucas-James Noah-James Oliver-James Tyler-James Carter-James Harley-Jay Hunter-Lee John-James Jacob-James Alfie-Jay John-Paul

So if you just can’t choose between your two favourite names, use this as a starting point and get creative!