These are most popular dating questions that singletons want answers to

Dating can be difficult in this day and age, whether you’re using Tinder or meeting people in real life. From ghosting to zombieing, things can get more than a little confusing.

Lockdown dating terms even exist now – zumping is a thing, as is locdating.

But when it boils down to it, one thing remains the same – we all like to ask our potential partners a few questions to make sure they’re the person you want to stroll around a flower market and watch Love Is Blind with on a hungover Sunday.

So what do we want to know when it comes to sussing out a maybe other half?

OkCupid has released the most popular questions that those on the dating scene want answers to (via Metro.co.uk).

It turns out that the number one priority is knowing what sauce your date prefers with their chips, and 35% of singletons divulged that it’s salt and vinegar, followed by ketchup with 31%, curry sauce with 21% and gravy with 12%. Where’s the mayo love?!

Food crops up again in the form of ‘are you either vegetarian or vegan?’ and it’s also important to know if you clap when the plane lands (unsurprisingly, 92% of participants do not because – why?) or if spelling mistakes wind you up.

Harder and more personal questions do come into play, such as your thoughts on Brexit, if you want children, whether jealousy in a relationship is okay and if your parents’ opinion of your relationship would change your mind.

Here are the 12 questions came out on top:

Best sauce for chips? Brexit? Do you clap when a plane lands? Are you either vegetarian or vegan? Do spelling mistakes annoy you? Are you a morning person? About how long do you want your next relationship to last? Are you looking for a partner to have children with? How often are you open with your feelings? Do you enjoy intense intellectual conversations? Is jealousy healthy in a relationship? Do you care about your parents’ opinion of your partner?

Would you date someone who had differing views on any of these things?

One thing is for sure – they probably won’t have mayo with their chips. Sad.