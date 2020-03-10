The Love Is Blind hotel in Mexico is offering a special package for fans

Love Is Blind is the reality matchmaking TV show we never knew we needed. The Netflix series became an instant hit when it was released on the streaming service last month, catapulting the couples into the limelight and leaving us wondering if we should sign up for the next season.

Thankfully, we were also treated to a reunion special to find out which couples were still together and what they are all up to a year after the experiment. It turns out, that they all believe love is blind – even the couples that didn’t quite make it to the big day or manage to say ‘I do’ at the altar.

But there was one question on everyone’s lips: where can we find that gorge hotel in Mexico?

The luxurious Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort is offering viewers the Love Is Blind experience: an all-inclusive stay in one of their beautiful suites which includes a king-sized bed, ensuite bathrooms and – if you’re lucky – a private terrace and plunge pool.

There are also discounts on the rooms, some welcome sparkling wine and chocolate truffles when you check in, and credit for romantic experiences and the spa.

Dreamy.

For those who like to stay active on holiday, you’ll have the option of keeping busy with some snorkelling and kayaking, but if you prefer room service and cosy dinner dates they’re also available.

Because nothing screams romance like staying at the spot where the now-married couples cemented their love, right?

It worked for Barnett and Amber, Lauren and Cameron and (despite a tricky wedding day) Giannina and Damian.

The deals are valid for stays until the 18th December 2020 if you take advantage of the offers before 31st March 2020.

So come on – what are you waiting for?

Grab your other half and off you go.